The War On Drugs plot UK and European tour for 2023









The War On Drugs have announced plans for a tour around the UK and Europe for 2023.

The jaunt from the Philadelphian rockers begins in Brighton on June 17th, and while they are on British shores, they’ll also be stopping off at The Eden Project in Cornwall. The War On Drugs will then visit Glasgow for a performance at the OVO Hydro before travelling to Yorkshire for a show at The Piece Hall in Halifax. The Adam Granduciel-led group will also head to Ireland to play Trinity College.

While they are in Europe, there will also be Oslo, Warsaw, Prague and Berlin. Meanwhile, on June 23rd, The War On Drugs will also play the Zenith in Paris, which clashes with Glastonbury. However, there are no tour dates on the tour for the Saturday and Sunday of the Somerset festival.

The War On Drugs recently shared the new songs, ‘Oceans of Darkness’ and ‘Slow Ghost’, which appeared on the deluxe version of their LP, I Don’t Live Here Anymore.

Speaking about the songs, Granduciel said in a statement: “One night in LA, while we were many months into working on what would be I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Dave [Hartley] uncovered a stripped-down demo in my dropbox called ‘Oceans of Darkness,’ and insisted we try recording it. We were frustrated and exhausted at the time, but we set up in a circle after dinner and worked it out as the tape was rolling.”

He continued: “It’s rare that a song of ours could feel this complete after only a few takes, but it had all the desperation and urgency that we had been looking for. Ultimately, I didn’t include it on the record because I couldn’t find a home for it among the other songs, but we’re happy we can share it with you now.”

See the full tour dates for The War On Drugs below.

The War On Drugs tour 2023 dates:

June

8 – Loaded Festival, Oslo

12 – Progresja Summer Stage, Warsaw

13 – Forum Karlin, Prague

14 – Zitadelle, Berlin

17 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

18 – The Eden Project, Cornwall

20 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

21 – The Piece Hall, Halifax

23 – Zenith, Paris

27 – Trinity College, Dublin