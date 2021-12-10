The War On Drugs perform 'Old Skin' in global live stream









Appearing from the cosy Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, The War on Drugs have shared a performance of their track ‘Old Skin’ as part of the global live stream that took place on Thursday. The rendition is featured on the Philadelphia soft rockers 2021 studio offering I Dont Live Here Anymore, released back in October following the pre-release of ‘Living Proof’, ‘Change’, and the title track.

Guided by the shimmer of chorus-drenched guitar and warm piano, frontman Adam Granduciel sings: “I was born in a pyramid/ By an old interstate/Been down at the yard/ Working my whole life/ To follow my father’s dream/ Then watch it fade away/ Wrapped in our old tired skin/ Peelin’ away”.

The band’s performance forms part of the ongoing Living Proof: The War on Drugs Global Live Event, which began yesterday and will continue through to Sunday. Fans can buy tickets to the live stream at various hours throughout the day by visiting the Dreamstage website.

In an effort to promote the global live stream, The War on Drugs appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in November to perform their album’s title track ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’, taking the opportunity to run through a quick four-song set on The What Podcast on the Consequence Podcast Network.

The virtual event follows The War On Drugs’ performance on the NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, a show which saw the band perform from the comfort of their packed studio in Burbank, California, where they delivered renditions of ‘I Don’t Wanna Wait’, ‘Old Skin’, and ‘Change’. But fans will soon be able to see Adam Granduciel and the band live in concert as they embark on their gargantuan US and European tour in January.

Naming The War On Drugs’ studio offering the ‘Album of the Week’, Far Out wrote: “I Don’t Live Here Anymore provides a fantastically produced, inedibly performed, occasionally transcendent work of ’80s-indebted synth-rock. Is it as emotionally affecting as some of their previous albums? I would argue no, but when it does hit those notes of loneliness and uncertainty, they hit as powerfully as any words that Granduciel has ever put to page.”

Check out ‘Old Skin’ below.