(Credit: The War On Drugs)

Music

The War on Drugs announce new box set for ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’

Wed 31st Aug 2022 10.15 BST

One of last year’s finest mellowed records is set to get a bumper re-release as The War on Drugs announce a new box set for I Don’t Live Here Anymore

However, you’ll do very well to get your hands on one of them as the release is being strictly limited to a mere 5000 copies. Now that’s what you call limited edition. 

The exclusive box set includes two 180-gram vinyl of the double album accompanied by a cassette version, a 7” single of the brand-new tracks ‘Oceans of Darkness’ and ‘Slow Ghost’, a bumper booklet, a postcard, an embroidery patch, six postcards, and all that is gorgeously packaged into a collectable box. 

Speaking about the album in last year’s top 50 round-up, we opined: “For a band eternally drenched in the rays of summer in the minds of many fans, it came as a bit of a surprise to see a snowy white album cover when I Don’t Live Here Anymore was announced.”

Adding: “Up until this point, The War On Drugs have proved the ultimate top-down driving band, but this marked departure kept things as fresh as, well, as a fresh dusting of clean white snow.”

Now, that’s a blanket you can own in an equally pristine white boxset. Check out the band unveiling it below. 

