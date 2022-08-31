The War on Drugs announce new box set for ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’









One of last year’s finest mellowed records is set to get a bumper re-release as The War on Drugs announce a new box set for I Don’t Live Here Anymore.

However, you’ll do very well to get your hands on one of them as the release is being strictly limited to a mere 5000 copies. Now that’s what you call limited edition.

The exclusive box set includes two 180-gram vinyl of the double album accompanied by a cassette version, a 7” single of the brand-new tracks ‘Oceans of Darkness’ and ‘Slow Ghost’, a bumper booklet, a postcard, an embroidery patch, six postcards, and all that is gorgeously packaged into a collectable box.

Speaking about the album in last year’s top 50 round-up, we opined: “For a band eternally drenched in the rays of summer in the minds of many fans, it came as a bit of a surprise to see a snowy white album cover when I Don’t Live Here Anymore was announced.”

Adding: “Up until this point, The War On Drugs have proved the ultimate top-down driving band, but this marked departure kept things as fresh as, well, as a fresh dusting of clean white snow.”

Now, that’s a blanket you can own in an equally pristine white boxset. Check out the band unveiling it below.

