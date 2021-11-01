The War On Drugs debut three new songs from 'I Don't Live Here Anymore'









Following the release of their new album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, The War On Drugs have debuted three new songs live for the very first time. The group, fronted by Adam Granduciel, performed ‘Occasional Rain’, ‘Old Skin’ and new single ‘Change‘ on CBS This Morning yesterday (October 30).

Released on Friday, October 29th via Atlantic, The War On Drugs previously teased their new album with the LP’s first single ‘Living Proof, alongside its title track. Describing I Don’t Live Here Anymore in an interview, Adam Granduciel spoke of how the album was inspired by acceptance and self-understanding: “I think there’s an affirmation almost in understanding you’re not perfect,” he said. “Nobody is. You understand that you may be flawed, but you also understand what is true and important and at the end of the day only certain things really matter.”

Granduciel went on to say that the album was also inspired by spending more time with his children during the lockdown and with watching them play with instruments: “Watching my son twist knobs, plug stuff in, play synths or harmonica – it made me realise that this was something I was passing down.”

“It reminded me that at any level the music should be filled with wonder. I was filled with that myself trying to get to the heart of a song on this record. When you find it, it excites you and you can’t stop thinking about it,” he continued.

In a review of The War On Drug’s new single ‘Change, Far Out wrote: “Musically, their new single ‘Change’ doesn’t stray too far from the path the group forged for themselves with Lost In The Dream tracks like ‘Under The Pressure’. Infused with perfectly produced, reverberant ’80s drums and chorus-laden dual guitar lines, the single once again reveals the enduring influence of new-romantics A Flock Of Seagulls.”

It should be said that this CBS session is evidence of just how well-honed the group’s live concerts are. Their sound is perfectly gelled, their musicianship absolutely mesmerising. Fans will soon have the chance to watch The War On Drugs in concert as they embark on their tour of the UK and Ireland in April 2022.

See the clips, below.