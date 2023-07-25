The Walkmen to wash their fans’ cars before final tour show









Indie veterans The Walkmen have promised to wash their fans’ cars ahead of their final tour date later this year in New York.

In November last year, the band announced that they were heading back out on the road in the US. The tour arrived 11 years after their final album, Heaven, was released, and a decade after their previous live performance. Later this summer, they will be arriving in London for two shows at KOKO on August 29th and 30th.

When they return to the US, The Walkmen will play a final leg of their tour later this year, which includes a date at the Kings Theatre in New York. To entice fans to buy tickets, the group have announced a lottery which will reward a selection of lucky fans with a carwash courtesy of the band.

The Walkmen revealed: “The presale for our shows in Brooklyn, Boston, Asbury Park, and Dallas starts today. For fans in New York, we will be celebrating this last US show by washing cars outside the Kings Theatre (exteriors only, no vacuum). We are not sure on all the details yet, but there is no way this isn’t a great idea.”

They concluded: “If you buy a presale ticket starting now until Thursday, July 20th at 10pm ET you will be entered into a random lottery for a chance to win a car wash by all five of us. See you soon.”

In addition to their dates at KOKO in London, The Walkmen will also play headline shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Bristol during their visit to the United Kingdom. There will also be festival appearances at Green Man and All Points East.

Watch The Walkmen perform ‘The Rat’ on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.