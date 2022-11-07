The Walkmen tease new announcement with cryptic video of ‘The Rat’









This is not a drill. There is potential that The Walkmen – one of the greatest bands of our time, no less – are going to be up to something in the coming weeks after a cryptic video of ‘The Rat’ was posted on their social media.

The band released their last album, the brilliant Heaven, in 2013, and a year later at a show in New Orleans, frontman Hamilton Leithauser declared: “This is the end. This is the last thing we’ll ever do. But this is great.”

However, it would seem that eight tireless years of trying to enforce the law of attraction on my part, and I’m sure that of many other deprived fans, has formed something into existence. Although it currently remains unsure exactly what that will be.

Since the “extreme hiatus” got underway, the band have enjoyed considerable success as solo entities. This makes the video of them blasting out ‘The Rat’ live in 2006 all the more surprising. Whether it’s merely a reissue or some new concert film remains to be seen, but it’s got plenty of slacks dripping.

As one savvy fan added with an in-joke for the fans, “Let’s hope we’ve not been had.” While others added, “Does this mean what I hope it means?” and, “We doing this? We getting the band back together?!”

We can only hope and watch this space. Stay tuned at Far Out for further developments. And you can check out the adrenalised clip for yourself below.

