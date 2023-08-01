The Walkmen reveal whether new material will follow their reunion tour









In late 2022, indie legends The Walkmen revealed that they would be hitting the road for their first tour since announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2013.

We chatted to the band ahead of their run of shows in the UK this summer, to discuss the future of the beloved outfit. When asked about whether new material would soon follow this reunion, frontman Hamilton Leithauser answered: “Not right now, I’m not opposed to it, but we just don’t have any plans for now.”

However, he did add that he has been working on a new solo record. “I have something that I’m itching for people to hear,” he commented, “but I thought maybe it’s not the best idea to be putting it out while The Walkmen are going on right now.”

Fans of the frontman’s work will also likely not have long to wait with The Walkmen’s tour wrapping later this summer and no further plans laying ahead. Leithauser told us: “After that, the next thing I will be doing is the solo record which is basically almost done.”

Regarding whether his bandmates also have anything on the go outside of The Walkmen concerts, he commented: “I’m sure they do. But we haven’t really talked about it, we sort of keep that separate, which is nice because all of our friends always had tonnes of side projects and we never had anything, we were always just very monogamous.”

Continuing: “Now, it is nice that we all have our separate things on the side, because it sort of makes The Walkmen more of our own collective special thing with just the five of us. So, we sort of don’t discuss that other stuff.”

The tour comes 11 years after their final album, Heaven, graced us and ten years on from their final live performance in front of paying punters. They’ll be playing a string of shows across the UK which you can find here.

We’re delighted to be catching them on the road and our full chat with Hamilton Leithauser will be published soon.