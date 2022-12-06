The Walkmen add further 2023 reunion concerts









It’s stuff like this that can lead you to believe in the law of attraction. The Walkmen are back on the live stage, and now, they have confirmed a few dates outside of New York too.

The epic indie outfit are now set to expand their reunion tour beyond the Webster Hall shows. They’ll also be playing in Philadelphia at the Union Transfer, Chicago’s Metro, and Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club.

The tour comes 11 years after their final album, Heaven, graced us and ten years on from their final live performance in front of paying punters. They teased the news early in November much to the slack sopping delight of fans.

Frontman Hamilton Leithauser announced: “Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an ‘extreme hiatus.’ I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot…but none of that actually happened.”

Adding: “Instead, in the ensuing years, we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting. So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again. Right now, we are very thrilled to announce that we will be playing at Webster Hall in 2023. See you soon.”

Those Webster Hall dates have since all sold out which is why the new announcements are cause for rejoicing. Fans around the world will certainly be hoping that they take the show on the road after their April and May US dates.

You can find out more information about tickets here.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.