The Vaccines share new single ‘Sometimes, I Swear’









British indie rockers The Vaccines have just shared a new song, ‘Sometimes, I Swear’, taken from their upcoming sixth album, Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations.

The band formed in 2010 and went on to become one of the country’s most successful indie acts with songs such as ‘If You Wanna’ and ‘Nørgaard’.

Thirteen years on, the band haven’t shown any signs of stopping, with Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations arriving just two years after their last album, Back in Love City. The Vaccines also released an EP last year, Planet of the Youth.

Discussing the new track, which acts as the album opener, lead vocalist Justin Hayward-Young explains, “I don’t think there are many places on the planet where I feel so at peace as sitting in my own home, but even there I constantly question my place in the world.”

He continued: “I think the innate human need to be part of something – to connect with each other in a community or a congregation – is what keeps us driving forward and searching for meaning.”

Pick-Up Full Of Carnations is the band’s first release without their original guitarist, Freddie Cowan, who left The Vaccines in March. It is set for release on January 12th 2024.

Listen to their new song below.