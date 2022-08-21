The unlikely English rocker Tupac Shakur sampled on 'California Love'









There isn’t much left to say about Tupac Shakur that can add further fuel to the fire of his iconic status. One of the founding fathers of modern hip hop, Pac’s legacy is sadly marred by his premature death. The legendary west coast rapper would transform a whole nation from poptastic purists into hip hop heads throughout the land. It was Pac who helped turn the tide, and through a series of releases, he became an unrivalled legend.

One of the rapper’s most beloved tracks is the excellent ‘California Love’, a song which not only came equipped with an action-packed video starring George Clinton, Dr Dre, Pac and Chris Rock in a Mad Max-style adventure across the desert but would go on to define the decade. Bombastic and bopping, the song typified Tupac’s career. However, few would have guessed how one legendary English rocker could be a part of this history.

“Out on bail, fresh out of jail, California dreamin’ / Soon as I step on the scene, I’m hearin’ hoochies screamin’ / Fiendin’ for money and alcohol, the life of a Westside player / Where cowards die and the strong ball,” read the lyrics for some of Pac’s most precious moments on record. The song ‘California Love’ can be seen as one of the rapper’s final big pushes into the mainstream.

After signing a three-page handwritten contract behind bars in order to secure his bail money. The newly released Shakur was about to prove his worth to new label CEO: Death Row Record’s Suge Knight. Pairing with Dr Dre, who also produced both this and hip-hop banger: ‘Can’t C Me’. Pac’s return to the mainstream was epic. ‘California Love’ (and its several incarnations) remains as fresh today as it was in 1995.

But the song also relied on another iconic performer, Joe Cocker. Born in Sheffield, nobody epitomised the spirit of the 1960s better than Cocker. One of the most soulful voices this side of the Atlantic, Cocker became an icon in the decade, cherishing his position as your favourite singer’s favourite singer.

Of course, for many people, Joe Cocker may well be most recognisable as the voice that sang the Golden Years theme tune, and it’s a fitting demonstration of his talent. The 1980s TV show was warm and imbued with a golden shine that confirmed comfort was only ever a huge meatloaf and glass of milk away.

Likewise, whenever Joe Cocker took the stage, he produced a morphine-like swell of acceptance that would wash over his audience, sedating them with his imperious vocal performances and holding their hands as he took them to musical heaven. However, quite ironically, it’s not Cocker‘s empirical vocal stylings that Tupac used on his single but the opening chords of his song, ‘Woman to Woman’, that grabbed the rapper’s attention.

Released on Cocker’s self-titled 1972 album, the chords would go on to define a generation two decades after it was released. Chewed up and spat out by Dr Dre on production, the track was given new life by Pac and remains in the collective consciousness because of it. You can listen to both tracks below.