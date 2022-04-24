







Being up to date on all of the astrology info isn’t a requirement by any means, but aside from any predictive bearing it may have on your day, week or month, it’s a ton of fun to dive into what your sign and your chart means, even if it’s just a little bit of whimsical nonsense to brighten your day. And what’s going on right now astrologically? Well, we’re right at the start of Taurus season!

From April 21st–May 20th, Taurus season is upon us, which means that those who fall under this astrological sign will all have their birthdays, but it also means so much more than that. First and foremost, you may be wondering what “Taurus” even means.

The sign of Taurus is signified by the bull. Those born under the Taurus sun sign are said to have grounded, calming, sturdy, earthy energy. They have a love of luxury and have a regal quality about them, but it’s rooted in a sense of comfort. They can be stubborn and bull-headed (as one might expect) and can be somewhat closed-off sometimes, but they’re dependable, they’re great listeners, and they’re extremely caring.

Some famous Tauruses include Megan Fox, Queen Elizabeth II, Cher, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, David Byrne, Adele, Lizzo, and Janet Jackson. What a star-studded sign!

So, what does this mean in terms of the time of year? Now is the time to embrace comfort, stability, sensuality, and embracing a sense of home. This is a time for grounding, for stabilising and getting more comfortable. Each sign will react a bit differently to the season based on their own personality, but the season holds the same sense of comfort and stability across the board, and that means that the music you listen to should match those intentions.

So, whether you want a playlist for this time of year or to match your own personality as a Taurus, here’s the ultimate Taurus playlist.

The ultimate Taurus season playlist:

‘The Gold’ – Phoebe Bridgers

‘Shark smile’ – Big Thief

‘Dead Oaks’ – Now Now

‘Amsterdam’ – Gregory Alan Isakov

‘Home’ – Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

‘Waltz 2’ – Elliot Smith

‘Seventeen’ – Sharon Van Etten

‘Night Shift’ – Lucy Dacus

‘Real Love Baby’ – Father John Misty

‘The Medic’ – Foxing

‘Wave of Mutilation’ – Pixies

‘Ooh La La’ – Faces

‘Back on the Chain Gang’ – Pretenders

‘Stay home’ – American Football

‘Ribs’ – Lorde

‘Washing Machine Heart’ – Mitski

‘Paper Bag’ – Fiona Apple

‘Shut up Kiss Me’ – Angel Olsen

‘Fade Into You’ – Mazzy Star

‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ – Wolf Alice

‘Pale Blue Eyes’ – Velvet Underground

‘Star Witness’ – Neko Case