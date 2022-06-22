







Glastonbury Festival 2022… It’s almost upon us! Those heading down will be feeling the first palpitations of jubilation, camping dread, and the nagging sense that they have left something essential. While others lingering in their fetid domiciles and workplaces will feel the first pangs of FOMO nagging away.

Whether you want to ease the pains of missing it or gear up for the weekend ahead, we’ve got you covered with a playlist of some of the finest tunes that will be on offer this weekend across all the stages. And boy oh boy are there some stages on offer.

In fact, when you’re blasting it out on shuffle, even the most studious line-up stickler will be amazed at just how many magnificent artists are on display. Spread across well over 50 stages and areas, you not only have the MainStage mainstays but a string of legends like The Undertones, The Waterboys, Billy Bragg and Primal Scream.

Then you have huge emerging talents like Fontaines D.C., Yard Act, Katy J Pearson, and Little Simz. Upholding the spice of life you have ground-breaking jazz artists like Nubya Garcia and innovative turns like Black Midi, all bringing a joyful frenzy to part the impending clouds this weekend.

It is the 50th anniversary and things are set to get spine-tingling. We forecasted the best of those arm-in-arm moments to remember below. Enjoy…

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The ultimate Glastonbury Festival 2022 playlist: