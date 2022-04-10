The ultimate alternative workout playlist:









Today I have the pleasure of introducing Far Out’s alternative workout playlist. We’ve pulled together a collection of some of our favourite songs to soundtrack your workouts. For those of you who don’t get out for a jog or head down to the gym as much as you’d perhaps like, we hope this playlist of alternative songs will give you the encouragement needed to get out there and break a sweat.

We’re now entering what is, by most people’s standards, the finest time of the year. The sun is staying out for longer, and with each passing day, the Northern Hemisphere inches closer to that all-important bundle of solar energy. Naturally, when the sun comes out, we like to shed the layers and get our skin under the light to replenish those vitamin D levels. But when you take off your shirt for the first time at that Sunday barbecue in May, you want to be looking nice and trim to make your partner proud and your friends jealous, right?

Perhaps you’re not so fussed about your image and have started to think that this playlist might not be for you, but you’d be wrong. This playlist isn’t just for vanity or keeping those extra pigs in blankets at Christmas dinner a secret. If used to its optimum, this playlist could change your life. It’s a proven fact that regular exercise is the golden ticket to a healthier mind. During and after workouts, your body will release endorphins that will help to oust the winter blues, relieve stress and anxiety, and improve your self-esteem.

As if that wasn’t enough, regular exercise also improves our energy levels, boosts the immune system, and lowers the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and various cancers. Despite all of these well-known benefits, many of us still find it difficult to fit in as much exercise as we need. I understand some of you will have busy schedules with jobs and/or childcare duties that leave you with very little time to squeeze exercise into, but a brisk 20 minute home routine three mornings a week can make all the difference.

“But exercise is so boring,” I hear you say. Well, not anymore; the following playlist is sure to keep those legs moving like pistons on the Flying Scottsman. Listen to these songs on your evening run, and you might even find yourself doing another lap of the block because you just can’t get enough – and no, Depeche Mode’s ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’ isn’t on the list.

Other workout playlists I’ve come across on streaming platforms, or have had the misfortune of overhearing at the gym, seem to be dominated by sickeningly cheesy pop songs, old and new. At Far Out, we are much like our readers and prefer to keep things a little bit more rock and roll. Sure, there are some rock playlists on the streaming platforms already. Be my guest if you want to settle for a list that will only occasionally hit the mark.

Our superior alternative list is sure to keep you entertained while working out with its eclectic spread of upbeat and high energy tracks that might not ordinarily be found on a workout playlist. We have all bases covered; some of the songs will be better suited to pumping iron in the gym, while others supply a steady beat for an ideal running rhythm.

We will be adding to the playlist as time goes on, so feel free to get manically excited about that over the coming weeks and months. We consider the playlist near-perfect as it is, but new additions will intend to reinvigorate the formula to keep you on the road to health, happiness and fitness for the rest of your days.

The ultimate alternative workout playlist:

‘Run Like Hell’ – Pink Floyd

‘Voodoo Child’ – Jimi Hendrix

‘Babies’ – Pulp

‘Never Fight A Man With A Perm’ – Idles

‘Boys In The Better Land’ – Fontaines D.C.

‘Search and Destroy’ – The Stooges

‘Suffragette City’ – David Bowie

‘Rat Trap’ – The Boomtown Rats

‘The Rat’ – Walkmen

‘All My Friends (live version)’ – LCD Soundsytem

‘Loaded ( Andy Weatherall Mix)’ – Primal Scream

‘Wolf Like Me’ – TV on the Rafio

‘Deceptacon’ – Le Tigre

‘New Rose’ – The Damned

‘Shadowplay’ – Joy Division

‘Totally Wired’ – The Fall

‘How Deep is Your Love?’ – The Rapture

‘X-Ray Vision’ – The Maccabees

‘Queens of the Stone Age’ – Song For The Dead

‘The Shoes’ – Time to Dance

‘Brains’ – Lower Dens

‘The Hardest Button To Button’ – The White Stripes

‘Sacrilege’ – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

‘Perpetuum Mobile’ – Penguin Cafe Orchestra

‘Gun vs. The Knife’ – Dan Sartain

‘Nobody Speak’ – DJ Shadow & Run The Jewels

‘Stay’ – David Bowie

‘A Song From Under The Floorboards’ – Magazine

‘Get Free’ – The Vines

‘Standing In The Way Of Control’ – The Gossip

‘White Rose’ – Moon Duo

‘Elephant’ – Tame Impala

‘Stoned and Starving’ – Parquet Courts

‘Lust For Life’ – Iggy Pop

‘Romantic Rights’ – Death From Above 1979

‘Texas Drums PT 1’ – Pottery

‘Hero’ – Neu

‘One Armed Scissor’ – At the Drive In

‘Bulls on Parade’ – Rage Against the Machine

‘Born Slippy’ – Underworld

‘We Bros’ – Wu Lyf

‘Horrorshow’ – The Libertines

‘Doorman’ – Slowthai

‘Reptillia’ – The Strokes

‘Last Nite’ – The Strokes

‘Sweet Disposition’ – Temper Trap

‘Over and Over’ – Hot Chip

‘I Found That Essence Rare’ – Gang of Four

‘Honey Bee (Lets Fly To Mars)’ – Grinderman

‘Roadrunner’ – The Modern Lovers

‘Age of Consent’ – New Order

‘Hallelujah – club mix’ – Happy Mondays

‘Wrote For Luck’ – Happy Mondays

‘The Caterpillar’ – The Cure

‘Demystification’ – Zounds

‘Found Footage ‘ – Quatermass III

‘Quiet Life’ – Japan

‘Hanging Around’ – The Stranglers

‘Debaser’ – Pixies