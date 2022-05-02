Far Out 40: The ultimate alternative party playlist









Whether you’re throwing a serious rager for everyone you know or looking for a little bit of background noise to toss some flavour into your next dinner party, curating the perfect party playlist takes thought and dedication, and if you’re in a rush or if you’re simply feeling a little uninspired, it can be tough to drum that up in just a few hours.

However, there’s no need to fear, because we have the perfect alternative party playlist to make sure your next bash is unforgettable. From the classics to the newer alternative jams, there are so many great songs that can add to the atmosphere of the party. Of course, if you’re partying for hours and hours, you may want to add on some of your own, but 40 songs is absolutely enough to get you started and rolling.

Joy Division’s classic ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ can sit alongside Bloc Party’s ‘Banquet’ and ‘Indie Rokkers’ by MGMT can sit alongside ‘Incinerate’ by Sonic Youth, and it all just makes sense that way. This playlist can also offer up some Pixies, The Strokes, French Kicks, and so many more amazing bands that are sure to make for a great party playlist.

If you’re ready to get this party started, here are some of the best songs to make your party the best it can be, whether it’s a party of three or you have the whole house bumping.

The ultimate alternative party playlist:

‘Abandon’ – French Kicks

‘The Adults Are Talking’ – The Strokes

‘Alrighty Aphrodite’ – Peach Pit

‘Oblivion’ – Grimes

‘Bros’ – Wolf Alice

‘striptease’ – carwash

‘Japanese Posters’ – Rebounder

‘Dance Yrself Clean’ – LCD Soundsystem

‘Lights Out’ – Santigold

‘Never Let Me Down Again’ – Depeche Mode

‘Bizarre Love Triangle – New Order

‘Banquet’ – Bloc Party

‘This Charming Man’ – The Smiths

‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ – Joy Division

‘Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second’ – STRFKR

‘Hard to Explain’ – The Strokes

‘Raspberry’ – Grouplove

‘Indie Rokkers’ – MGMT

‘Incinerate’ – Sonic Youth

‘Hey’ – Pixies

‘Heaven or Las Vegas’ – Cocteau Twins

‘Solitude Is Bliss’ – Tame Impala

‘Down the Line’ – Beach Fossils

‘Y Control’ – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

‘Alright’ – Supergrass

‘Take Me Out’ – Franz Ferdinand

‘The Cutter’ – Echo & The Bunnymen

‘Dark Entries’ – Bauhaus

‘Blister In The Sun’ – Violent Femmes

‘Celebrity Skin’ – Hole

‘The Start of Something’ – Voxtrot

‘The Suburbs’ – Arcade Fire

‘Smile’ – Wolf Alice

‘Obstacle 1’ – Interpol

‘Feel the Pain’ – Dinosaur Jr.

‘Ooh La La’ – Faces

‘Should I Call You?’ – Shower Curtain

‘Heavy Metal Drummer’ – Wilco

‘Carry the Zero’ – Built to Spill

‘Combat Baby’ – Metric

Stream the playlist, below.