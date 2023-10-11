The two landmark roles Sean Connery turned down









Having played James Bond, Indiana Jones Sr, and even Robin Hood, Scottish actor Sean Connery is one of the most celebrated actors in the history of cinema, depicting some beloved fan favourite characters. Rising to prominence back in the 1950s, Connery took another decade or so to find his feet, taking minor roles in TV before collaborating with the likes of Sidney Lumet, John Huston, Terry Gilliam, Brian De Palma and Steven Spielberg later in his career.

Despite his vast filmography, there is no doubt that Connery is best known for his dapper portrayal of Britain’s greatest fictional spy, James Bond. The first actor to ever take on the role, Connery would spark one of cinema’s most adored franchises, appearing in such classic spy thrills as Goldfinger, Thunderball and Diamonds are Forever that would each go on to inform the future of espionage storytelling.

Connery almost lost out on the part, however, with Burt Reynolds initially being the first choice for the role despite not being British, thankfully for the Scot, the American turned down the role. Reynolds would later come to regret his decision, which is a feeling Connery had known all too well, having turned down two landmark roles throughout his time.

Despite having starred in fantasy flicks such as Highlander and Time Bandits, Connery found it hard to wrestle with the concepts of the genre, having trouble getting to grips with the material of the Wachowski sisters’ 1999 sci-fi masterpiece The Matrix. Offered the role of Morpheus, the wise sage in the movie, Connery turned down the part, being unable to grasp the potential in the blockbuster, with Laurence Fishburne eventually taking the part instead.

This wasn’t the only fantasy role Connery turned down either, with the actor turning down the chance of playing Gandalf in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings franchise two years later. Seeing the part as too much of a physical commitment, Connery didn’t like the idea of being so far away from home for such an extended period of time, leading him to miss out on the multi-billion dollar franchise. The British thespian Ian McKellen was the man to take the role instead, with the trilogy being better off for his involvement.

“I couldn’t understand either of them when I read them,” Connery reflected whilst making the 2003 fantasy flick The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, making the film clearly as a result of his previous mistakes.

