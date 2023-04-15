The two albums that formed The Rolling Stones









Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were childhood friends who met when they were seven years old. After Jagger’s family moved away, the pair that would later form The Rolling Stones lost contact for a number of years before meeting again as teenagers. Both happened to be on the same platform at the Dartford railway station, just a short distance away from where they had first met years before.

“I can’t remember when I didn’t know him,” Jagger told Rolling Stone in 1995. “We lived one street away; his mother knew my mother, and we were at primary school together from [ages] 7 to 11. We used to play together, and we weren’t the closest friends, but we were friends.”

“This is a true story – we met at the train station,” Jagger added. “And I had these rhythm & blues records, which were very prized possessions because they weren’t available in England then. And he said, ‘Oh, yeah, these are really interesting’. That kind of did it. That’s how it started, really.”

“I thought I was the only guy in the southeast of England that knew anything about this stuff,” Richards recalled in the documentary Under the Influence. The two albums that forever connected Jagger and Richards were The Best of Muddy Waters and Chuck Berry’s Rockin’ at the Hops, both released on Chess Records, a favourite of both Jagger and Richards.

“We started to go to each other’s house and play these records,” Jagger said. “And then we started to go to other people’s houses to play other records. You know, it’s the time in your life when you’re almost stamp-collecting this stuff. I can’t quite remember how all this worked. Keith always played the guitar, from even when he was 5. And he was keen on country music, cowboys. But obviously, at some point, Keith, he had this guitar with this electric-guitar pickup. And he played it for me. So I said, ‘Well, I sing, you know? And you play the guitar.’ Very obvious stuff.”

It would be through these listening sessions that the foundation of The Rolling Stones would be laid. In fact, one of the songs from The Best of Muddy Waters would give the band its name: ‘Rollin’ Stone’. Waters would be the first major artist to sing about “Rolling Stones”, helping to influence everything from The Rolling Stones to Rolling Stone to ‘Like a Rolling Stone’.