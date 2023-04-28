The Turner Prize 2023: shortlist announced









The shortlist for the Turner Prize 2023 has been announced. The artists explore issues such as the Windrush Scandal and the effects of the pandemic. Barbara Walker, Rory Pilgrim, Ghislaine Leung and Jesse Darling are the four in the running for the art award.

The works being exhibited include manipulated household items, installations and a seven-song oratorio. They will be displayed at the Towner Eastbourne, East Sussex, from September, with the winner announced in December.

Alex Farquharson, the chair of the Turner Prize jury, told BBC Radio 4’s Today that the artworks shared common themes. “They deal with a number of different social issues as well as social structures that perhaps risk confining and restricting life, almost taking freedom away in some cases,” he said. “At the same time I think that there’s a remarkable sense of empathy and sensitivity and the human running through that in relationship to those social issues.”

Jesse Darling was born in Oxford and now lives in Berlin. The 41-year-old is a multi-disciplinary artist, using sculpture, installation, video, drawing, sound, text and performance to analyse how people live in the technological world. He is nominated for No Medals, No Ribbons.

Ghislaine Leung was born in Stockholm and now lives and works in London. Child safety gates, baby monitors, inflatable structures, water fountains and toys are used to push the exhibition space. She is nominated for Fountains at Simian.

Rory Pilgrim was born in Bristol and uses various media, including songs, films, paintings and live performances. He’s nominated for the commission RAFTS at Barking Town Hall and the Serpentine. He worked with local communities in Barking and Dagenham to create stories, poems, films, and music reflecting on the struggle of the pandemic.

Barbara Walker grew up in Birmingham to Jamaican parents, and her art analyses class, power, race, gender and belonging. Her work, Burden of Proof, discussed the impact of the Windrush Scandal.

The winner of the Turner Prize will be awarded 25,000, with £10,000 going to the other nominees. The winner will be announced on December 5th at the award ceremony in Eastbourne’s Winter Gardens.

