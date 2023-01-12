Revisiting the Tumblr aesthetic and outlook in movies and TV









The power and status of the media in society derive from its ability to reflect and influence a culture’s choice in expression, interest and consumption. This reflection and inspiration can align with decades or eras in which a particular style is at its height of popularity, becoming the latest trend that will define that era for years to come. One prominent example of this comes from the iconic Tumblr aesthetic that defined 2012 to 2016 for many teenagers during that time, with the website’s direction of expression and hobbies channelling to users’ film and TV choices.

The Tumblr aesthetic, of which 2014 was the most definitive year, is characterised by a moodier and ‘edgier’ means of expression that rebelled against the fashion norms of the time, such as Brandy Melville and Forever 21. This factor meant users and famous figures on the site, cited as ‘Tumblr Girls’, donned ripped fishnet tights, Dr. Martens shoes, flannel shirts and graphic dark tees, accompanied by dark smokey eye makeup, dyed hair and pale complexions. As one would expect, these fashion staples were inspired by the indie, grunge and punk movements that rocked waves in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, with a modern twist exerted to bring them into contemporary society.

However, it was not only about fashion and makeup; to be a Tumblr girl, you had to get the lifestyle right, not just the look. Tumblr images that presented girls that fit this aesthetic in dark, gloomy settings, such as parks in the middle of the night or graffitied alleyways, racked up countless reblogs and have become infamous images that can be found with one Google search of ‘Tumblr aesthetic’. Furthermore, these images showed rather detrimental smoking and other substance abuse habits as a further extension of the rebellious lifestyle. These stemmed from glorifying mental health issues, as quotes alluding to depression, anxiety and other examples were printed on these dark images as a means of expression.

Building from this original iconographic composition, the movies and series Tumblr recommended to users became prominent staples to the site. The films and shows that can be heavily associated with Tumblr become so through their style and subject matter, reading as an additional outlet for users who expressed their ‘rebellion’ through outfits and actions.

A movie would become popular on Tumblr through a direct presentation of the users’ experiences and issues, such as adolescence, identity and angst. This element can be identified in examples such as Girl Interrupted, The Virgin Suicides and The Perks of Being A Wallflower, all feature films that exhibit teen issues through stylised camera work, sentimental editing and emotional performances. The Perks of Being A Wallflower emphasised the emotional distress of anxiety through fast-paced editing and shots of characters flooded in tears. These images were then contrasted with those of teens having fun during late-night drives as engaging soundtracks played, encapsulating the teen experience. This emotional and dramatic presentation aided the audience’s engagement with the material, helping them feel seen and connected.

In turn, the composition of the subject matter would result in screenshots or clips from the designated film appearing on Tumblr, aligning with the original content users were creating and posting and becoming an extension of a user’s terms of expression, coinciding with their style and experiences. Images of beautiful actors featured in these films crying in artistic shots with quotes containing keywords surrounding mental health issues became frequent on Tumblr, holding such an influence that these films that came before Tumblr’s debut are immediately associated with it.

In addition, TV series like the British show Skins, which aired between 2007 and 2012, exhibit Tumblr iconography and ideals, primarily through one of its signature characters Effy Stonem. This character was peak Tumblr fashion, donning smudged eyeliner, ripped tights and a variety of boots every episode, leading her to be crowned a Tumblr girl and inspiring countless girls who watched the show or saw images on Tumblr to add the same items to their wardrobe. With that, Effy was distinguishable through her reckless behaviour of drug taking, excessive partying and drinking as an escape method from her severe mental health issues. Again, Tumblr employed images and clips of Effy’s look and behaviour to further solidify its style and expression, posting black and white gifs of Effy with smeared makeup, a cigarette in her mouth and one of her quotes emphasising how her depression made her an outcast no one understands. In turn, users embodied the character’s looks and actions to replicate her and find a sense of identity. However, this presentation of a character struggling with mental health that matched the popular styles and artistic overlays of the site had detrimental consequences given the subject matter’s severity, as users struggled to understand that just because the majority of a site’s users said this reckless behaviour was cool and edgy did not mean it was.

A further visual credential that led to a movie or series becoming popular on Tumblr was any resemblance to its treasured decade, the ’90s. As this era’s fashion traits of ripped denim, faded plaid, and leather inspired Tumblr girl fashion, users celebrated the blueprint of their newfound style by re-watching ’90s classics. These include the MTV angst-filled series Daria, styled in chunky boots and a camo jacket, classic Simpsons episodes that presented ’90s trends and features such as 10 Things I Hate About You and Empire Records. Due to their sentimental and expressive nature, indie art house films from the decade also became beloved imagery and lyricism on the site, as inspired by other forms of entertainment such as grunge and rock music.

Images of these shows, captioned with quotes of teen angst and a carefree persona, further embodied the site’s aesthetics and attitude, bringing a nostalgic edge to the iconography as users looked to the past to express how they felt.

Overall, the Tumblr aesthetic found a companion in visual media to create a comforting and developmental experience for its artistic and expressive users. Films and series that aligned with what the site prided itself on in terms of iconography and material became prominent features of Tumblr, as the site has since infiltrated how audiences engage and interpret their style and plots, marking a definitive age of online culture.

