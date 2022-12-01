The trailer for Elizabeth Banks' 'Cocaine Bear' is finally here









After much anticipation, the trailer for Elizabeth Banks’ latest feature film, Cocaine Bear, has finally dropped. The horror comedy stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince and Ray Liotta in his final role. It is set for release on February 24th 2023.

The film is inspired by the true story of Cocaine Bear, a black bear who accidentally ingested $15 million worth of the Class A drug after it fell from an aeroplane.

The drugs had been smuggled by Andrew Carter Thornton II, who also fell from the sky as he attempted to jump out of the plane. Unfortunately for him, he “hit his head on the tail of the aircraft” and failed to open his parachute quickly enough.

The bear was found dead. According to the medical examiner, “Its stomach was literally packed to the brim with cocaine. There isn’t a mammal on the planet that could survive that. Cerebral haemorrhaging, respiratory failure, hyperthermia, renal failure, heart failure, stroke. You name it, that bear had it.” The bear has been stuffed and can be viewed in the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, Kentucky.

However, for the film adaptation, the inclusion of the cocaine bear’s murder spree is entirely fictional. The screenplay was written by Jimmy Warden, with filming taking place last year in Ireland.

Check out the trailer below:

I’m the bear who ate cocaine. This is my story. pic.twitter.com/txBSiUl5hL — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) November 30, 2022