The Tin Man's oil can from 'The Wizard of Oz' heads to auction









If you’ve ever wanted your own little slice of Oz then your chance may have emerged in the form of an auction for one of the most iconic pieces of movie memorabilia of all time. As part of the Artifacts of Hollywood & Music Auction, The Tin Man’s oil can from The Wizard of Oz is up for sale for $50,000 starting price with rising increments of $5,000 a bid.

Currently on show at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum in Los Angeles, the oil can is the only surviving piece of the Tin Man’s original costume from the iconic 1930s film.

Starring Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Margaret Hamilton, Burt Lahr and Jack Haley, The Wizard of Oz was released in 1939 and became an instant hit, being one of the very first feature films to utilise colour film. Though colour films had existed long before its release, with A Visit to the Seaside, an eight-minute colour short film predating Oz by 31 years, it was the effect that Victor Fleming’s 1939 film had on the industry that would make it a timeless classic.

Stepping into the vibrant land of Oz was a real-life illustration of Hollywood evolving from the rigidness, monochrome of the past into the colourful promise of the fantastical future, explaining why the film still remains such a pertinent classic.

Expected to make a pretty penny of $200,000, the piece of movie history joins other lots including Frank Sinatra’s oil painting ‘Melancholy Clown-Self Portrait,’ a handwritten setlist from David Bowie and one of Jimi Hendrix’s guitar straps.

The whole list of available items can be found on the auction houses’ website, where you can bid for the item if you possess the dollars to make up the staggering asking price.