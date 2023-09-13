The three directors on Leonardo DiCaprio’s bucket list









Throughout his storied career, Leonardo DiCaprio has worked with directors that most actors could only dream of being on a set with. DiCaprio tends to revert to working with those he trusts at the helm and has built a strong relationship with over the years, but there are still plenty more names he’d like to tick off the list.

At this stage in DiCaprio’s career, every step he makes is extremely thought-through and well-considered. For decades, he’s longer needed to take parts for financial gains, and instead, his decision is led by artistic integrity. A large portion of his conclusion is down to the director in charge of the project, with DiCaprio believing they are the most crucial element.

During a discussion with The Talks in 2011, he explained his unique career path: “It’s been director-driven,” he said. “I have to say that whatever decisions I make, I really do think that movie-making is a director’s medium. They are the people that ultimately shape the film, and a director can take great material and turn it into garbage if they are not capable of making a good movie. So that is why I have chosen to work with directors that I feel can transport themselves in the audience’s mind.”

While he’s worked with Martin Scorsese on multiple occasions and teamed up with Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes and Christopher Nolan, there were still three names left on his bucket list during this aforementioned interview.

When asked about the directors he still wants to work with, DiCaprio revealed: “There are a lot of directors I’d still love to work with. Paul Thomas Anderson is someone I’d love to work with. I think Alejandro González Iñárritu is very talented. Ang Lee is very talented. I mean, there are a lot of people. There are many great directors out there.”

Since making the declaration, DiCaprio famously worked under the guidance of Alejandro González Iñárritu on 2015’s The Revenant. His union with the Mexican filmmaker was a masterstroke, leading to his long-awaited first Academy Award victory in the ‘Best Actor’ category.

DiCaprio’s desire to work with Iñárritu was matched by the director, who had been desperate to cast the actor for decades before finally convincing him to star in The Revenant. “It’s always been my desire to work with him. I’m a big fan of his since his first film, which I thought was incredible in,” he told Empire.

Iñárritu continued: “I loved What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, for example. He’s a wonderful actor and the perfect choice for this film. He was very excited and committed to it. I’m so thrilled because I got to witness his magic work, and to see it being recognised makes me very happy.”

Regarding Ang Lee and Paul Thomas Anderson, the perfect project has yet to arise for DiCaprio, who still hasn’t been able to chalk those two names off his bucket list. However, this could all change if the right script finds its way into his hands, but the film would have to tick all the required boxes.