The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr announces new solo album with latest single ‘100-99’









Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes has announced his new solo album, Melodies on Hiatus, with the first single from the record, ‘100-99’.

Melodies on Hiatus is the fifth solo LP attributed to The Strokes guitarist. His last outing was 2018’s Francis Trouble.

For the album, he has recruited a string of fellow stars including Arctic Monkey’s drummer Matt Helders alongside Steve Stevens and Rainsford.

The album is his most extensive to date with 19 tracks being included on the record. He is also set to release a series of visual accompaniments for each of the songs on the album which form an artistic connection with the music.

This interconnectivity runs throughout the album and extends to the music video for the new single ‘100-99’. “It’s sprawling but interconnected in a special kind of way, and we wanted to maintain that visually as well,” said directors Angela Ricciardi and Silken Weinberg.

Adding: “The five videos we made for ‘Melodies on Hiatus’ take place in a series of rooms all within one larger space, different scenes that string together one very long night.”

The album is due for release on June 23rd.