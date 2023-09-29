The Streets share new single ‘Each Day Gives’









The Streets have returned with ‘Each Day Gives’, a new single which provides the third glimpse at their upcoming album, The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light.

Over a glitching beat, Mike Skinner contemplates the mundanities and difficulties of day-to-day life. His distinctive vocals declare, “Each day gives and each day takes, init, but each new day is no mistakes”.

The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light is set to be released on October 13th. A dancefloor record with elements of bass, garage, and house, it features a collaboration with Teef and vocal contributions from Kevin Mark Trail and Robert Harvey.

The record accompanies a film of the same name, a London-based noir murder mystery written and directed by Skinner. The Streets frontman is currently touring UK Everyman Cinemas with his directorial debut.

According to Skinner, “The way the album was written was very much with the film in mind. The songs weave around the scenes and the dialogue to give a bigger picture of what’s going on – sometimes really acting as the narrator.”

On his latest offering, ‘Each Day Gives’, Skinner specified that the song comes “as the main characters are facing a dilemma and working out what to do after their plans go awry.” He continued, “the song talks about overcoming little (and big) adversities and waking up each morning and treating it as a fresh start – until the next dilemma kicks in!”

The Streets will also embark upon a headline tour of the UK beginning in late October. They have already sold out dates in Nottingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds, Birmingham, Norwich, and Bournemouth.

Listen to ‘Each Day Gives’ below.