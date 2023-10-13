The strange technique Prince used to teach himself to play the piano









The multifaceted talent of musician and prodigy Prince left a profound mark on various realms of the art world. He appeared in films and television and composed scores for movies, including Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman. Before this collaboration occurred, Prince already had an affinity for the 1966 Batman series, but his connection with the superhero ran deeper than mere appreciation. Interestingly, the series’ theme song was the first melody he played on the piano.

Prince undeniably ranked among the most gifted vocalists and musicians of his era. His musical acumen was rooted in his father, John Nelson, a jazz band pianist. Unfortunately, however, Nelson departed the family home when Prince was just seven years old. Nonetheless, he left behind a piano, which the young artist diligently practised on each day.

During its heyday, the 1966 Batman series became a colossal sensation. Featuring Adam West and Burt Ward as the iconic crime-fighting duo, the series showcased various flamboyant missions against notorious villains such as Cesar Romero’s Joker and Frank Gorshin’s Riddler. The opening theme, ‘Batman’s Theme’, penned by Neal Hefti, boasted a captivating, spy movie-inspired guitar riff so contagious that it captivated the attention of a young Prince.

During a conversation with Rolling Stone, Prince disclosed that ‘Batman’s Theme’ was the very tune that he used to teach himself how to play the piano. Later, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the artist remembered and strummed the theme when Winfrey inquired about his first piano piece. Then, in the late 1980s, while Prince was dominating the charts with albums like Sign O’ the Times and Purple Rain, Burton’s Michael Keaton-fronted Batman film was in development, there was a strong push for Prince to contribute to the film’s music.

Despite Burton being an ardent Prince enthusiast, he initially aimed to shield the renowned artist from the commercial aspects of the project. However, under pressure from the producers, Burton ultimately relented. “This is what happened,” Burton recalled. “You learn something new every day. Now, here is a guy, Prince, who was one of my favourites. I had just gone to see two of his concerts in London, and I felt they were like the best concerts I’d ever seen.”

He continued: “They’re saying to me, these record guys, it needs this and that, and they give you this whole thing about it’s an expensive movie, so you need it. And what happens is you get engaged in this world, and then there’s no way out. There’s too much money.”

Clearly, what had irked Burton was Warner Bros’ insistence on having their artist sign onto the film. “There’s this guy you respect and is good and has got this thing going,” he added. “It got to a point where there was no turning back. And I don’t want to get into that situation again.” Although it didn’t end up being the project Burton had in mind when Prince was first enlisted as a collaborator, the admiration remained on both sides. In a chat with Rolling Stone in 1990, Prince admitted noticing the amount of pressure on Burton, recalling, “For the whole picture, I just said, ‘Yes, Mr. Burton, what would you like?'”