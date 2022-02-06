The Story Behind The Song: How Green Day created 'Welcome To Paradise'









Green Day song ‘Welcome To Paradise’ first featured on their underground second album Kerplunk, and effort which they later brought to a wider audience on their major-label debut, Dookie. It remains an immensely personal track to lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong who found himself in a precarious situation after leaving his hometown behind.

When the singer was a teenager, he left his family home and lived in various sleazy houses in a neighbourhood of West Oakland where hopes and ambitions go to die. It was an experience that Armstrong found incredibly frightening, and it was anything but paradise.

His life was turned upside down when his father died when the singer was 10-years-old, and his mother went on to re-marry somebody who had a frosty relationship with Armstrong, which led to him leaving home at aged 17, with no fixed long-term plan in mind.

During this period of unrest, the Green Day frontman found himself hopping across various seedy locations, and the low-point came when he took up refuge in a warehouse above a brothel in West Oakland.

After living in the area for some time, Armstrong perversely began to enjoy the experience. It was here where he met a ton of like-minded folk whose sole interests in life were also making music and getting high, but the feeling of fear in his stomach was never too far away.

“I had moved out of my house in the suburbs to West Oakland, into a warehouse that was rat-infested and in a really fucked-up neighbourhood, with a lot of crazy punks and friends,” he explained to Rolling Stone. “I was paying $50 a month for rent, which was great, because, being in a band, you got paid a couple hundred bucks here and there — so it was easy to pay for rent, eat Top Ramen, and buy weed.”

There was a simple reason why rent was only $50, and it was a nerve-wracking time for Armstrong, who painfully sings on the track, “This sudden fear has left me trembling, ‘Cause now it seems like I am out here on my own, And I’m feeling so alone”.

He was forced to grow up quick, and ‘Welcome To Paradise’ is Armstrong simply writing rawly about what he’s witnessed walking the streets of his intimidating newfound surroundings. Armstrong continued: “It was an eye-opening experience. Suddenly, I was on my own, smack out in one of the gnarliest neighbourhoods in Oakland. You look around and you see cracked streets and broken homes and ghetto neighbourhoods, and you’re in the middle of it. You’re scared, thinking, ‘How do I get out of here?’.

“Then suddenly it starts to feel like home. There is a sort of empathy that you have for your surroundings when you’re around junkies and homelessness and gang warfare. ‘A gunshot rings out at the station/Another urchin snaps and left dead on his own’ — I was describing exactly what my surroundings were. There’s not a part of that song that isn’t true.”

Across this period, Armstrong built up a peculiar relationship with the area he’d started to call home, which is reflected in ‘Welcome To Paradise’. Even though it wasn’t perfect, it was the making of him, and the positive memories eventually far outweighed the bad.

