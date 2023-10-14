The tender story behind The Cranberries song ‘Linger’









While The Cranberries are often celebrated for their enduring hit ‘Zombie’, their discography boasts many other treasures that exemplify their remarkable artistry as groundbreaking pioneers. Take, for instance, ‘Linger’, which served as the band’s initial major success and was released as the second single from their debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?. This song is an integral part of The Cranberries’ artistic identity, known not only for its exceptional melody, musical arrangements, and lyrics but also for bestowing upon Dolores O’Riordan her rightful position as the band’s lead vocalist.

During the auditions for the role of the band’s lead singer, O’Riordan made a significant impact when she transformed what was originally just an instrumental track into a poignant song infused with the emotions of remorse, drawing inspiration from a personal encounter she had in her youth. This encounter involved a 17-year-old soldier with whom she had fallen deeply in love. O’Riordan’s ability to infuse her life experiences into the music showcased her songwriting prowess and added a layer of authenticity and relatability to ‘Linger’, further solidifying her role as the band’s frontwoman.

The band’s drummer, Fergal Lawler, recalled the memory in an interview with Rolling Stone, stating that they couldn’t hear her very well during the audition, but the lyrics that she provided for ‘Linger’ showcased her talent: “We gave her a tape of the music for ‘Linger’, which she took with her,” Lawler recalled. “The following week, she came back, and she had lyrics written out and melodies, and she sang along to what we were playing, and it was like, ‘Oh, my God. She’s great’.”

‘Linger’ has subsequently evolved into one of the band’s most iconic and well-loved tracks, but when The Cranberries originally crafted the song, they didn’t anticipate the immense commercial success that it would ultimately achieve. “I remember when MTV first put ‘Linger’ in heavy rotation,” O’Riordan recalled in 2012, “every time I walked into a diner or a hotel lobby, it was like, ‘Jesus, man, here I am again’. It was trippy, like Jacob’s Ladder. I didn’t even have to take drugs.”

Although most accept ‘Linger’ as a potent love song, O’Riordan later shed light on the song’s true inspiration in the documentary 99 Love Life & Rock ‘n’ Roll, revealing that it was an ode to her first kiss. Ultimately, it was O’Riordan’s emotionally charged delivery that elevated the track to a higher level, imbuing it with genuine sentiment and resonance.

Her enchanting mezzo-soprano voice leaves a lasting impression, which becomes significantly more poignant when heard in isolation. Her vocals cast a brilliant spotlight on her impeccable vocal command, which she achieves via gracefully gliding across the notes and transitions between octaves. This characteristic was a consistent thread in O’Riordan’s vocal contributions to The Cranberries, serving as a conduit for her inner passions and resolute convictions, which was also exemplified in tracks like ‘Zombie’.

The lyrics and chords for ‘Zombie’ were initially written on an acoustic guitar by O’Riordan late one night in her flat: “I remember […] coming up with the chorus, which was catchy and anthemic,” she said. The song’s lyrical content conveys sentiments of anger, frustration, and sorrow regarding the tragic loss of life and the profound repercussions of The Troubles conflict, particularly on innocent civilians. Only a truly gifted vocalist can convey such intense emotions solely through their voice, and O’Riordan possessed this exceptional talent like no other.