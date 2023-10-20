The Stone Roses song Lily Allen calls one of her favourites of all time









Lily Allen first entered the public spotlight in 2006 when she unveiled her triple-platinum debut album, Alright, Still. This album perfectly epitomised the British culture of the 2000s, propelling Allen into widespread prominence. Her journey involved growing up under the constant scrutiny of the public eye, where, like anyone else, she encountered her share of media attention.

Music lovers were first drawn to Allen’s daring allure and her musical styles that combine pop, ska, and reggae elements. Her songs are known for their witty and sometimes sarcastic lyrics, which touch on topics like relationships, societal issues, and personal experiences. She followed up her debut with albums like 2009’s It’s Not Me, It’s You and 2014’s Sheezus, all of which continued to be well-received, and she maintained a strong presence in the music industry.

In more recent years, Allen has taken control of her own narrative through a series of creative endeavours. Notably, her 2018 autobiography, My Thoughts Exactly, provided an unfiltered glimpse into her life and experiences. Furthermore, Allen exhibited candour during her appearance on the BBC’s Desert Island Discs in 2014, where she selected eight songs that she’d want as her sole companions on a deserted island.

As well as naming her favourite songs, Allen also spoke about why she needs music to survive, along with the different ways that music has impacted her personal life. “The only thing I can do really is write lyrics,” she told host Kirsty Young. “The only way I know how to do that is by being honest and doing it with integrity, because otherwise there’s no point.”

Her first song selection was the Britpop anthem ‘Common People’ by Pulp. Explaining her decision, she said: “I’ve chosen this because it’s an amazing song for a start. It takes me back to an era I very much enjoyed watching from the sidelines, which was kind of Britpop, and my dad being at his most anarchic. Although that was painful at the time, in retrospect, it looked like quite a lot of fun.“

Adding: “I’m very attracted to songs that paint pictures, and Jarvis [Cocker] is a master of that. It’s a song I heard in my teenage years, and it’s been something that’s stayed with me on my Discman, Walkman, iPod ever since,” she laughed.

However, when it comes to her favourite songs of all time, Allen mentions The Stone Roses’ ‘I Am The Resurrection’. When Allen released Sheezus, she marked her return to music after a five-year break. Therefore, the song holds a special place in her heart and occupies a prominent position during that phase of her life. Alongside the band’s iconic tracks like ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ and ‘Waterfall’, ‘I Am The Resurrection’ also ranks as a pivotal contribution to rock music. Considering Allen’s upbringing and her own inventive approach to music, it’s no surprise that this song claims the top spot on her list.