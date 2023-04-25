The Steely Dan song David Crosby said “kept me alive”









At the height of his drug addiction, David Crosby was caught by police backstage in a Dallas nightclub freebasing cocaine with a propane tank in one hand, a brown bottle in the other, and a .45-caliber semiautomatic in his possession. He was arrested and sentenced to five years in jail. But things only got worse as he appealed the charge. He was soon pulled over by police who spotted him driving his motorbike erratically and he was found to have cocaine and heroin on him. So, he was sentenced to a drug rehab program which his girlfriend later helped him to escape from.

However, after his daring getaway, he was soon arrested once more, this time in New York City. No escape was possible this time. After serving a few brutal months in jail, during which he was subjected to solitary confinement as a punishment for “bad behaviour”, he was released on bond while launching an appeal. Eyeing up further jail time following scheduled hearings, Crosby decided to become a fugitive. However, after six weeks as an outlaw, he turned himself, set about getting sober in jail and returning to music, and he vowed to a judge that he would never darken the doors of their courtroom ever again.

One song proved vital on his tempestuous journey towards sobriety: Steely Dan’s ‘Deacon Blues’. Loosely based on Alfred Bester’s 1952 novel, The Demolished Man, the classic Aja track delves into the psyche of a troubled soul imagining his own spiritual evolution. Crosby was trying to envision something similar himself. Although the song arrived in 1977, ten years before he avowed sobriety in a thank you letter to the judge who sentenced him, the track served as a beacon for Crosby throughout the dark depths of his struggle.

“I let drugs become the most important thing in my life—more so than making music, more so than almost anything,” Crosby told American Songwriter. “But somehow the music hung in there for me and it’s what kept me alive. I was listening to this song an awful lot at that time because it’s spectacularly strong: ‘They call Alabama the Crimson Tide / Call on me Deacon Blue.’ That whole record [Aja] helped me stay alive at that point.”

This affection stayed with Crosby throughout his life. In 2020, the late folk great proudly proclaimed: “Steely Dan is my favourite band in the world period.” In the end, he even got his dream of collaborating with the band. “I worship them because of the writing,” he told NPR. “Donald and Walter were two of the best writers that ever laid a pen on paper. They’re just incredible musicians, and incredible poets, and they just really, really did my favourite music. […] Aja and Gaucho are in my top ten records of my life, both of them.”