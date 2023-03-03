The songs to feature in the first episodes of ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’









The brand new Amazon Prime show Daisy Jones and the Six follows the tale of a fictional band and their rise to fame during the 1970s, based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Alongside the original music being pumped out by the fictional rock outfit, the show is set to feature classics from the same era.

The first episode includes tunes from the golden age of singer-songwriters, with Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’ and ‘Goin’ Back’ taking a prime spot. Since the timeline is set around the early ’70s, there are a handful of songs taken from the psychedelic movement, like The Strawberry Alarm Clock’s ‘Incense and Peppermint’ and Jefferson Airplane’s ‘3/5 of a Mile in 10 Seconds’.

While the story parallels the trajectory of the fictional group The Six and solo star Daisy Jones separately at first, ‘Dancing Barefoot’ by Patti Smith takes a prominent spot in the tracklist. In the years chronicled in the series, Smith was asserting her feminine identity in rock and roll, much like the titular Jones is in the book.

These songs accompany the tale of a rock and roll group from Pittsburgh making a name for themselves after moving to California. The show captures the drama of the ’70s rock scene and follows a Behind The Music format by way of interviews with the fictional band members. Although rock favourites provide the soundtrack, the fictional band ‘The Dunne Brothers’ also try their hand at rock classics, such as ‘Suzie Q’ and ‘The House of the Rising Sun’.

The music sets the scene for The Six meeting Daisy Jones in California and their tumultuous time trying to write their critically acclaimed album Aurora. The story has drawn many comparisons to Fleetwood Mac during their Rumours period, but the soundtrack features no songs from the pop-rock superstars.

Every song featured in episode one of Daisy Jones & The Six:

‘Dancing Barefoot’ – Patti Smith Group

‘All Alone I Sit and Cry’ – Violet Hall

‘Incense and Peppermints’ – Strawberry Alarm Clock

‘Goin’ Back’ – The Byrds

‘3/5 of a Mile in 10 seconds’ – Jefferson Airplane

‘Jazel Jane’ – Blue Ash

‘Bang a Gong (Get It On)’ – T. Rex

‘Want You To Stay’ – Richard Lloyd

‘Different Drum’ – The Stone Poneys

‘G oin’ Back’ – Carole King

‘I Feel the Earth Move’ – Carole King

Every song featured in episode two of Daisy Jones & The Six:

‘Trouble No More’ – The Allman Brothers

‘I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home’ – Grand Funk Railroad

‘Playing with Fire’ – Jay Ramsey

‘The Only Way to Be’ – Derek McCotter

‘Second Time for Me’ – Pugsley Munion

‘Son of a Preacher Man’ – Dusty Springfield

‘Life is a Beautiful Thing’ – Tension

‘I Saw the Light’ – Todd Rundgren

Every song featured in episode three of Daisy Jones & The Six:

‘Mama Told Me To Watch Out’ – Freddi/Henchi and The Soulsetters

‘Let’s Dance’ – Family Plann

‘Naturally’ – H.P. Riot

‘Will It Go Round in Circles’ – Billy Preston

‘One Happy Christmas’ – Tammy Wynette