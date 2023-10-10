The songs Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young wrote about their complicated romantic liaisons









Folk rock supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY) are often associated with the 1960s and early 1970s counterculture. With intricate vocal harmonies and the individual talents of its members, CSNY became primarily known for their socially and politically conscious lyrics, often addressing issues such as war, peace, and social justice. However, they also encountered many romantic muses and wrote a number of love songs throughout their career, reflecting the personal and emotional aspects of their music.

The members of CSNY were, in fact, entangled in a tumultuous web of passionate romance that was far from nonchalant, even though some of their love songs explored themes that appeared to be the opposite. For instance, the ’70s hit ‘Love the One You’re With’ discusses having a casual relationship, which authentically represents the prevailing culture of that era, even when viewed through a modern lens with potential criticisms.

Band member Stephen Stills was also once smitten with folk artist Judy Collins after catching her performance in Greenwich Village during the early ’60s. Before their first meeting, Stills, through his band Buffalo Springfield, had already released a song about her called ‘Bluebird’. Their first encounter actually took place a year later when Collins spotted Stills at a party.

In a love-fuelled haze, Collins recalled thinking he was “possibly the most attractive man I had ever seen”. Soon, they were “making music all day and making love all night”. Stills later wrote the song ‘Suite: Judy Blue Eyes’, which described their intimate endeavours, but when their affair started to phase out, Stills attempted to win her back by visiting her and playing the song for her in its entirety. However, although Collins was touched by the gesture, she was ready to move on.

Joni Mitchell also left a lasting impression on the band. She entered a romantic relationship with David Crosby around 1967, and he took on the role of producing her debut album. However, from Mitchell’s perspective, Crosby seemed to relish introducing her to his circle of friends, treating her as a “prized, talented possession”.

Crosby enjoyed this dynamic, but it was different for Mitchell. In later conversations with biographer David Yaffe, Mitchell expressed her feelings, stating: “It was kind of embarrassing…as if I were his discovery”. Later, Mitchell became romantically involved with Graham Nash, but touring made it difficult for them to remain close.

Nash had also allegedly left his wife behind so that he could meet up with Mitchell but discovered her “sharing an apartment in Chelsea with Leonard Cohen”. He expressed his heartbreak in the emotionally-charged song ‘Letter to a Cactus Tree’, where wrote about “competing with a poet for your favours”. However, Nash and Mitchell lived together for several years afterwards, and Nash wrote the CSNY hit ‘Our House’ about their home life.

Although each member of CSNY encountered their own trials and tribulations when it came to love, including an instance Nash documented in his vengeful song ‘Frozen Smiles’, these songs became enduring hits. While CSNY is often associated with their politically and socially charged songs, their love songs showcase the more personal, intimate side of their music that have left a lasting impact on musicians and fans alike.