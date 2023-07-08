The songs and artists that inspired Beck









Despite the legacy that he’s curated, Beck struggled to find popularity in the early days. In fact, he had no option but to take up an array of strange jobs before he finally had his breakthrough in 1994 with his first single, ‘Loser’. Then, in 1996, his fifth studio album Odelay went on to earn several awards and widespread critical acclaim.

In the early ‘90s, the rock scene was in full swing, and so Beck’s material struggled to break through the glass ceiling. His take on the rock genre was definitively country-fuelled, with an infusion of many other genres like folk, hip-hop, electronic, and psychedelia. At the time, blurring lines like this made it difficult to resonate with the right audiences. Amid the ubiquity of fan culture, Beck had, and wanted, no part of it at all. His performances were intrinsically different to the industry runners at the time, and he often improvised songs or incorporated fire shows into his performances. No one so much as batted an eyelid.

Ironic, then, that as an outcast, the single that would supercharge his fame be called ‘Loser’. But the song’s success propelled his major-label debut album, Mellow Gold, to mass popularity. And since then, Beck has continued to evolve his sound and experiment with different musical styles, earning critical praise and a dedicated fanbase.

One of the things that has earned his legacy status is that each of his albums richly showcases his versatility as a musician and songwriter. Beck’s musical approach is characterised by his inventive use of samples, layered instrumentation, and poetic lyrics that often blend introspection, humour, and social commentary.

The torchbearers of music are often those who defy conventions and challenge the boundaries of their respective genres. Beck, with his eclectic style and daring artistic choices, drew inspiration from a lineage of influential musicians who have left an indelible mark on music history. Among his biggest influences are iconic artists like The Velvet Underground, David Bowie, Scott Walker, and Cocteau Twins, who all share a common thread of breaking free from conventional moulds and venturing into uncharted musical territories.

Their willingness to push boundaries and defy expectations resonated deeply with Beck, inspiring him to carve his own path and create music that defies categorisation. By drawing from the legacies of these groundbreaking artists, Beck has emerged as a torchbearer himself, continuing the tradition of innovation and artistic exploration in the ever-evolving landscape of music.

Looking through the playlist that he shared listing his favourite songs, it makes sense then as to why many of those names make the cut. With songs like ‘30 Century Man’ by Scott Walker, ‘Europe Endless’ by Kraftwerk, ‘Lady Grinning Soul’ by David Bowie, ‘De Copalamo’ by Ennio Morricone, ‘Jesus’ by The Velvet Underground, and more, it’s clear that his listening is vastly made up of the avant-garde types who experimented with new things and garnered global attention in doing so.

A collection of Beck’s favourite songs:

‘Ho Renomo’ – Cluster, Eno

‘A Meaningful Moment Through a Meaning(less) Process’ – Stars Of The Lid

‘Europe Endless’ – Kraftwerk

‘Let X=X’ – Laurie Anderson

‘Transformer Man’ – Neil Young

‘Yum Yum Cult’ – TOBACCO

‘Echo’s Answer’ – Broadcast

‘Golden Lady’ – Stevie Wonder

‘Lady Grinning Soul’ – David Bowie

‘Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire’ – Joni Mitchell

‘Music Is Love’ – David Crosby

‘No One Is (As I Are Be)’ – Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

‘San Vincente’ – Milton Nascimento

‘Now That I Know’ – Devendra Banhart

‘The Jeweller’ – Mortal Coil

‘So Real’ – Jeff Buckley

‘Pray For Me’ – Laura Marling

‘Cinco Minutos (5 Minutos)’ – Jorge Ben Jor

‘The Stars of Track and Field’ – Belle and Sebastian

‘Samba Saravah’ – Johnny Lytle

‘De Copalamo (From “La cugina”) – Ennio Morricone

‘Montague Terrace (In Blue)’ – Scott Walker

’30 Century Man’ – Scott Walker

‘Radio Cure’ – Wilco

‘Jesus’ – The Velvet Underground

‘Kanga Roo – Rough Mix, 1974’ – Big Star

‘Night’ – Zola Jesus

‘the place’ – Inc.

‘Lovesick Teenagers’ – Bear In Heaven

‘Cherry-coloured Funk’ – Cocteau Twins

‘Piano Piece’ – Faust