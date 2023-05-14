The song that pit Jesse Jackson against The Rolling Stones









Throughout the first two decades of their existence, The Rolling Stones were never afraid of courting controversy in the way they sang about women. From the demeaning putdowns of ‘Stupid Girl’ to the domestic battle of ‘Under My Thumb’ and the unflattering portrayals in ‘Star Star’, the Stones weren’t exactly the most progressive figures when it came to writing about the opposite sex.

While social change had seen some major leaps by the end of the 1970s, the Stones were still getting into trouble for their lyrics. 1978’s Some Girls was a radical departure for the band, embracing punk and disco while keeping their riff-heavy style intact. Another element of their sound that they kept intact was their raciness, as can be heard on the album’s title track.

Mick Jagger’s depictions of girls from across the racial spectrum are… ear-catching, to say the least. At the time, Jagger’s reputation had already been solidified with songs like ‘Brown Sugar’, but his claim that “black girls just want to get fucked all night / I just don’t have that much jam” raised a few eyebrows when the song was first released.

“When I first heard the song, I told Mick it was not going to go down well,” Atlantic Records boss Ahmet Ertegun told Rolling Stone at the time. “Mick assured me that it was a parody of the type of people who hold these attitudes. Mick has great respect for blacks. He owes his whole being, his whole musical career, to black people.”

Still, that didn’t stop civil rights activist Jesse Jackson from holding a meeting with Ertegun to discuss the label’s responsibility to the black community. Initially, Jagger was unrepentant. “Atlantic tried to get us to drop it, but I refused,” Jagger said in the same article. “I’ve always been opposed to censorship of any kind, especially by conglomerates. I’ve always said, ‘If you can’t take a joke, it’s too fucking bad.'”

However, the blowback proved to be bigger than what the band initially believed it was going to be. In order to satiate their critics, the Stones released a statement about ‘Some Girls’. “It never occurred to us that our parody of certain stereotypical attitudes would be taken seriously by anyone who heard the entire lyric of the song in question,” the band wrote. “No insult was intended, and if any was taken, we sincerely apologize.”

‘Some Girls’ was rarely played by the band, only seeing a notable period of play in 1999. The Stones revived it for Martin Scorsese’s concert film Shine a Light, but the controversial line was edited by Jagger. In a tragic twist, Ertegun suffered a fall backstage at the very same concert, causing him to slip into a coma and eventually die just over a month later.