The song that made Don Henley cry every time









With a tenure spanning more than five decades in the music realm, Don Henley, renowned for his dual role as a drummer and vocalist within the Eagles, has impressively accrued a dynamic and prolific tapestry of a career.

This journey has spanned both his contributions to the band’s legacy and his ventures as a solo artist. Following the Eagles’ dissolution in 1980, Henley exhibited an unwavering commitment to his musical pursuits and went on to release three distinct solo studio albums during this phase. His creative momentum persisted with the launch of two additional albums following the band’s reunion in 1994.

While Henley boasts individual successes with tracks such as ‘Dirty Laundry’, ‘The Heart of the Matter’, and ‘The Boys of Summer’, his legacy is undeniably intertwined with the Eagles. It’s the band’s timeless classics, like ‘Hotel California’, ‘Desperado’, and ‘The Long Run’, that truly epitomise his artistic prowess.

Throughout his extensive career, Henley has broadly channelled his visceral emotions, forging a powerful connection between his own sentiments and those of his listeners. However, amid his musical accomplishments, there exists a singular composition that evokes a personal wellspring of emotions. This particular piece holds such resonance that whenever Henley encounters it, he is moved to tears.

During an interview in 2019, Henley was prompted to divulge his cherished selections from the country music repertoire and share the personal resonance these songs held for him. Beyond mentioning classics like Buck Owen’s ‘Act Naturally’, Merle Haggard’s ‘Silver Wings’, and Matraca Berg’s ‘If I Had Wings’, Henley unveiled another gem close to his heart — Trisha Yearwood’s rendition of ‘Dreaming Fields’.

Delving into why this composition held a place of significance, Henley credited Berg for its inception, yet he confessed an affinity for Yearwood’s interpretation. The frontman disclosed that ‘Dreaming Fields’ never fails to stir his emotions, rendering him teary-eyed each time he encounters it. The song’s profound impact originates from its lyrics, which evoke memories of his father and grandfather, both of whom cultivated the land as farmers.

Discussing the track, Henley says: “A woman who has recorded a Matraca Berg song called ‘Dreaming Fields’ and this is my favourite version. Matraca did this song, but I like Trisha Yearwood’s version better. I’m sorry, Matraca. I get tears in my eyes every time I hear this song. It just kills me because it reminds me of my father and my grandfather, who were both farmers at one point. This is a story, perhaps about Matraca Bergs’ grandfather.”

Despite a cover, Yearwood’s version has actually become more significant due to its simplistic rendition that evokes deep feelings of nostalgia. Even though Henley cites other renowned country contributions, ‘Dreaming Fields’ is the only song capable of bringing him to tears every single time.