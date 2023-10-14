The song that made Angus Young want to play guitar









AC/DC’s guitarist Angus Young has wielded significant influence in the world of rock. He combines the musicality of traditional blues with the high-energy and aggressive guitar playing reminiscent of Jimi Hendrix to create a fusion that birthed the unmistakable sonics of AC/DC. When an AC/DC song kicks in, whether it’s classics like ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’, ‘T.N.T.’, or ‘Thunderstruck’, Young’s repertoire of legendary guitar moves is nothing short of astounding.

As a hard-rock icon, it’s no wonder that aspiring guitarists consider Young a deity of the craft. His effortless mastery of the instrument is an aspiration for many, and the ferocious tone he extracts from his classic Gibson SG is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Delving into Young’s insights on his favourite guitarists has always been a captivating subject for fans, and, for those aiming to reach the pinnacle of their guitar-playing aspirations, understanding his technique in-depth is a must.

Like many others, Young holds the guitar-playing prowess of the one and only Jimi Hendrix in high regard. In a 2021 interview with Guitar, Young recalled first hearing the iconic song ‘Purple Haze’, saying, “I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it.”

He added: “And around when I was about 13-14, that’s when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon. And when I first heard the song ‘Purple Haze’, I was totally enthralled. ‘How’s he doing that?’ I was just so impressed with it. When along came Hendrix, you kind of went, ‘Woah! This is another level on guitar.’ So I was very much a fan of that.”

Naturally, Young isn’t the only one to share this sentiment. Former Frank Zappa guitarist Steve Vai also praises Hendrix’s contributions, while commending the complexity to which he plays, saying, “Although, learning to play a Jimi Hendrix song for most contemporary guitarists may not pose a tremendous challenge, playing them just like Jimi has never quite been achieved. His touch on the instrument, sense of groove, choice of notes and overall ability to control audio chaos in innovative ways was remarkable.”

He continues: “One such piece of guitar divinity he has performed is ‘Machine Gun’ with The Band of Gypsys live at the Fillmore on New Year’s Eve. For me, this is perhaps the most inspired rock guitar performance of all time. Every note is imbued with his unique musical DNA and never drops character. For this entire performance, he is deeply connected to the creative impulse of the Universe, and it manifests through him uniquely and powerfully. There is not one note that is authentically copyable as every phrase flows from his otherworldly connection.”

For Young, Vai, or any other musician for that matter, it seems as if Hendrix is skilfully capturing elusive notes from the ethereal realm, and the unwavering look of creative introspection on his countenance attests to this fact. His performance follows a distinctive and unpredictable path, unfolding like a tale exclusively crafted by Hendrix himself, where every twist and turn feels preordained yet remarkably impromptu.