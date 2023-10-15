The song that connects The Beatles with Simon and Garfunkel









Simon & Garfunkel‘s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ has endeared itself to countless hearts over the years with its comforting melody and deeply sentimental lyrics. According to Paul Simon, the song’s creation felt like a stroke of divine inspiration, with the lyrics flowing effortlessly one morning. This creative period coincided with The Beatles’ fame, and as both Simon & Garfunkel and The Beatles shared common hangout spots, a profound connection formed between ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ and The Beatles’ ‘Blue Jay Way’.

In a 1972 interview, Simon shared the backstory of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, recounting, “Me and Artie and Peggy [Harper] were living in this house with a bunch of other people throughout the summer.” This house happened to be located on Blue Jay Way, which George Harrison famously referenced in the song ‘Blue Jay Way’. “We had this Sony machine and Artie had the piano,” Simon continued, “and I’d finished working on a song, and we went into the studio. I had it written on guitar, so we had to transpose the song. I had it written in the key of G, and I think Artie sang it in E. E flat.”

However, despite sharing the same location, the two tracks couldn’t be more different, with ‘Blue Jay Way’ embracing a dreamy psychedelic quality, while ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ emerged as a potent power ballad. What’s more, the latter not only addressed the artistic and professional conflicts between Simon and Garfunkel but also drew inspiration from Simon’s deep connection to the gospel music he had cherished since his teenage years.

His fascination with gospel music dates back to his youth when he was profoundly moved by Sonny Til and the Orioles’ powerful rendition of ‘Crying in the Chapel’. He told CBSN: “I loved the emotion of the singers and the songs, and there was something mysterious just about the word chapel because I didn’t know, at twelve or thirteen, what a chapel was or looked like. It probably would have been different if they had sung, ‘Cryin’ in the Synagogue.'”

The first lines of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, however, were about Simon’s struggling relationship with Garfunkel. “I like the first lines of a song to be truthful, and those were,” he said. “I was feeling weary because of the problems with Artie and other things. I was also feeling small.” As the song progresses, though, it becomes its own thing, as Simon explained: “Then the song goes away from memoir. It comes from my imagination.”

Ultimately, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ carries the unique distinction of being one of the final songs recorded by the iconic duo, Simon & Garfunkel, which lends an added layer of gravitas to the song, marking a poignant moment in their musical journey. However, the enduring beauty of this track transcends the confines of their partnership and continues to captivate audiences far and wide.

The song’s ethereal folk sound, enriched by its gospel influences, offers an immersive experience. It’s the kind of composition that beckons you to surrender to its melodies, close your eyes, and let its sonic waves wash over. It’s a musical oasis where you can lose yourself and a timeless masterpiece that remains as emotionally resonant today as when it was first created.