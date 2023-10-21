The song that came to Phoebe Bridgers in a dream









Frequently, artists become so engrossed in their creative pursuits that musical inspiration strikes them during their sleep. Lady Gaga is renowned for embracing this approach, and Phoebe Bridgers also dabbles. This was precisely what happened for one of her standout tracks on Punisher, where the singer ventured further into the cinematic sphere to introduce a fresh melancholy dimension.

A saviour complex, also known as a Christ complex or messiah complex, refers to a mental state where someone perceives themselves as having a duty to rescue those in need. Such a person channels a significant portion of their efforts into finding people they believe require their support. However, this inclination is often a way to evade their own personal issues.

The saviour complex can occasionally manifest through involvement in relationships with people who are struggling. In her song ‘Savior Complex’, Phoebe Bridgers expresses her experiences in a challenging relationship with someone who appears to be emotionally draining and dependent on her. This is clear in the lyrics: “Baby, you’re a vampire /You want blood and I promised /I’m a bad liar /With a saviour complex.“

In an interview with Stereogum, Bridgers confirmed that the song is about being in a relationship with someone who “hates themselves”. “‘Savior Complex’ is you get there, you’re with the person, and you realise that every other person they’ve been with before has gone through the exact same thing of trying to break down walls,” she explains. “Being with somebody who hates themselves is hard.“

Bridgers has also mentioned that she conceived the melody for ‘Savior Complex’ in a dream. She recalled how she turned over in her sleep one night and found herself humming the tune, which prompted her to wake up. Then, Bridgers instantly recognised her desire to craft lyrics about a challenging relationship and subsequently brought this concept to the recording studio. It means that Bridgers can now rightly put her name to the list of incredible songwriters who write songs in their sleep.

Known for her ability to poetically capture difficult relationships, along with other profoundly difficult life situations, Bridgers is crafting her own niche. The lead single from Punisher, for instance, titled ‘Garden Song,’ delves into the “recurring nightmares” that Bridgers experiences while on tour. It also draws inspiration from real-life occurrences, including her childhood home being consumed by fire, symbolising her parents’ relationship crumbling before their eventual divorce a year prior.

Taking cues from folk-rock, the track maintains minimal instrumentation, allowing Bridgers’ vocals to take centre stage as she navigates her dreams and fears. In the song, Bridgers also skilfully explores themes of childhood nostalgia and the challenges of growing up. The song employs creative metaphors to discuss the process of personal growth, with lines like: “Everything’s growing in our garden /You don’t have to know that it’s haunted.”