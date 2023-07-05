The song Paul Simon wrote for Bob Dylan









Paul Simon and Bob Dylan are two songwriters whose work is forever woven into the cultural fabric of their shared homeland. In hundreds of years to come, their creations will undoubtedly still live on, and both will be revered like composers from the distant past.

Over the years, the legendary talents have shared the stage on plentiful occasions. However, the world has been devoid of the pair coming together to collaborate on a new creation. Simon, of course, has always been open about how much Dylan strongly influenced the early chapter of his career and paid his respect to his musical peer on numerous occasions.

During an interview in 2011, Simon discussed who he thought was the greatest singer-songwriter of all time and, more personally, why he doesn’t believe he’s on the same level as Dylan. Interestingly, Simon also listed several artists who he believes to have a greater legacy than the former star of the Greenwich Village folk scene.

“Then, in the second tier, [John] Lennon is there, [Bob] Dylan is there, Bob Marley and Stephen Sondheim are there, and maybe I’m there too. It’s about whose songs last,” he told MOJO. Explaining why his status in the group isn’t solidified, Simon said: “One of my deficiencies is my voice sounds sincere. I’ve tried to sound ironic. I don’t. I can’t. Dylan, everything he sings has two meanings. He’s telling you the truth and making fun of you at the same time. I sound sincere every time.”

In the same interview, Simon opened up about a failed collaboration with Dylan, which he attempted to record for his 2011 album, So Beautiful Or So What. For the titular track, the ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water‘ singer envisioned them both coming together on the effort. For a time, he believed Dylan had agreed to participate in the project. Sadly, his excitement proved to be misjudged as the studio session never ended up taking place.

“I’d written the title track ‘So Beautiful Or So What’, and there were two verses that I thought would be good for Bob,” Simon explained. “It’s kind of a blue song, and I thought it could accommodate his voice now that it’s real rough. I thought he could be the voice of wisdom. I sent a message via our mutual manager asking if Bob would like to sing on the song.”

He continued: “The first word I got back was that he liked it and he wanted to do it, but then I never heard anything more. I had a deadline, and I needed to get the album finished. I figured maybe Bob was burnt out from touring, or maybe he had more dates to do. It was no big deal.”

Unfortunately, Dylan passed on the opportunity to combine his mercurial brilliance with Simon’s songwriting. In all likelihood, the ship has almost certainly sailed on a collaboration from the legendary pair.