The song Lucy Dacus wrote for her Boygenius bandmates









Lucy Dacus has revealed she wrote the Boygenius track ‘We’re In Love’ for her bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

Dacus was speaking at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles for the premiere of The Film, directed by Kristen Stewart. After the film was shown to an audience, Boygenius participated in a Q&A with the audience, which included fans.

When asked if the group write collaboratively, Dacus revealed: “I wrote a song, ‘We’re In Love,’ for them, but there are like one-word changes that Phoebe made that like opened up the whole meaning of the song. Like the colour of a flower. There’s a carnation line, and it was white, which I just picked, and then she was like, ‘Make it pink,’ because it’s a reference.”

Bridgers added: “You can, there’s a mark. My mother is here. Where’s my mom? Throw a hand up in the air. There’s a Marty Robbins song that my grandmother used to love, and it’s like, ‘A white sport coat and a pink carnation. I’m all alone at the dance…’ And Lucy’s song is about trying to connect with somebody in another life — and how would you find that person? ‘I’ll be the boy with a pink carnation.’”

She continued: “Elliott Smith tried to wear a pink carnation with his white suit at the Oscars. And the Oscars were like, ‘It looks corny.’

Earlier in the evening, Stewart discussed the incredible experience of working with Boygenius and told the audience: “I am such an enormous fan. I wish I had them to look up to when I was a kid. I’m sure there’s kids here — you’re lucky, it’s a different world. And it’s something to behold. … It felt like a fever dream making this thing. And I imagine if you got to step into what feels like their shared consciousness, that you might feel pretty on-fucking-fire, too.”

In a five-star review of their debut album, The Record, Far Out wrote: “With no egos and more talent than some small countries, The Record is what happens when three people at the height of their collective powers come together and create something bigger than the sum of its parts. If we never get another Boygenius album, then that’s absolutely fine, because The Record is about as close to perfect as it could possibly be.”