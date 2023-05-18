The song Lorde wishes she had written









Alternative pop star Lorde has written her fair share of pop hits – from the ethereal teenage anthem ‘Ribs’ to the euphoric electropop ‘Green Light.’ Her blend of honest lyricism with catchy indietronica has garnered her a devoted Gen Z fanbase. It’s no surprise, then, that she takes huge inspiration from another songwriter with a penchant for masterful lyricism and pop sensibilities.

In her 73 questions interview with Vogue, Lorde cites Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’ as the song she wishes she’d written. Released in 1986, the song follows Simon as he ventures on a trip to Graceland after the failure of his marriage.

Sonically upbeat, ‘Graceland’ combines summery guitar melodies with Americana and South African influences to create an undercurrent of acceptance – a hope to be “received in Graceland”. The track would go on to become Simon’s most well-known. It featured on Simon’s 1986 album of the same name, which also became his most celebrated LP.

The song also happens to be one of Paul Simon’s favourite of his own songs too. When a songwriter notes a track as one of their best, then it feels only right that Lorde would also focus on the subtlety of the song at hand. The track is routinely cited by Simon’s fans as one of his best too, with Lorde clearly admiring the candid brilliance of the tune.

In its picturesque imagery, a sense of longing, and a Grammy under its belt, elements of it are comparable to a modern Lorde song. Though far more folk-inspired than her indietronica, Simon’s influence can be felt beneath her songwriting and lyricism. In the interview, Lorde suggests that Simon’s album of the same name was a major influence on her sophomore album Melodrama. She cites her favourite songs as ‘Graceland’ and ‘Homeless.’

More overtly, Simon’s presence can be seen in Lorde’s choices of sampling – ‘Hard Feelings/Loveless’, the sixth track on Lorde’s sophomore album Melodrama borrows from a documentary about Graceland. She calls this one of her favourite samples on the album: “I also love Paul Simon saying ‘What is this tape? This is my favourite tape.’”

Though Lorde may have missed out on her chance to write ‘Graceland’, she crafts her own unique contemporary indie pop while paying homage to Simon in her songwriting and sampling.

Watch Lorde go through her 73 questions below, and Paul Simon’s beautiful track below that.