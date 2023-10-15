The song Geddy Lee says has “one of the greatest bass parts ever written”









From day one, Rush was looking to stomp out the competition of any prog-rock band in their wake. Although Geddy Lee may have been known for his searing voice when playing with the progressive heavyweights, the star of every Rush show was his bass playing, playing massive runs and flexing impressive chops that could even give drumming god Neil Peart a run for his money. While Lee is happy to take his music in every direction, he would be nothing without one bass player coming before him.

If there were ever a musician who invented lead bass playing before Lee, though, it would have to have been John Entwistle from The Who. Even though acts like The Beatles and Led Zeppelin may have had impressive bass lines in their classic tracks, Entwistle was the one who brought the bass to the forefront of the band’s sound, practically playing it like a lead guitar across songs like ‘The Real Me’ from Quadrophenia.

As Entwistle expanded the bass vocabulary, though, the progressive revolution was just getting underway. While the rest of the rock world was still limited to the traditional bluesy foundation of most other rock songs, progressive acts sought to channel the sounds of any genre that would suit them, whether classical, jazz, or anything in between.

In the middle of that revolution stood Yes, featuring one of the greatest bass players of all time, Chris Squire. While it took the band a bit to find their sound, Squire’s bass was always at the very front of the mix, driving the song along as Jon Anderson’s vice and Steve Howe’s blazing guitar steered them to one great sonic adventure after the next.

When going through the most incredible bass lines he had ever heard, Lee was still knocked out by what Squire had done with ‘Roundabout’. While the song would become one of the biggest Yes tunes, it was never meant to be a commercial song, spanning over eight minutes and featuring different samba-like sections alongside fantastic tempo changes.

When asked which song he would love to play, Lee was adamant about the power behind Squire’s driving bass on the song. After playing it with the band during their induction into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lee remembered being knocked out the same way he was when he was a kid.

Explaining the complexity of the bass part, Lee explained, “It put me in mind about how much that song meant to me, and how rare it is to find a song that; A) was a big hit single, B) was a complicated song by a complicated band and C) was led by the drive and the sound of that bass part. So to me, it’s one of the greatest bass parts ever written for a rock song”.

Listening to the basic track of the song, it’s also easy to see where Lee got most of his bass-playing chops come from. Much like early Rush records, Squire’s bass is incredibly bright sounding, putting the treble up on the guitar and playing with a pick to get the distinctive smack on the bass. Although Lee would get the same results just using his fingers in Rush, this was the kind of musical education that no one could have read about in a book.