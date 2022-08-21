The song Bob Dylan gave to Eric Clapton that even he "didn't understand"









As an artist, there’s nobody you’d rather have to write you a song than Bob Dylan. It would be an honour that anybody would love to have on their musical resumé, and who was Eric Clapton to refuse his offer?

The track in question is ‘Sign Language’, which appeared on Clapton’s fourth solo album, No Reason To Cry. As a record, it’s one that the English guitarist has mixed feeling toward because of the personal problems he associates with recording the project. His past problems with drug addiction are well-documented, and the solo outing is a reminder of those troublesome times.

A large chunk of No Reason To Cry was recorded at the legendary Shangri-La studio in Malibu. Rick Rubin purchased the property for $2 million in 2011, and in recent years, artists such as Adele, The Strokes, Lana Del Rey, and Kanye West have all worked out of the Californian studio. However, in 1976, it was the headquarters of The Band.

It was a strange time in Dylan’s life, as he was on his Rolling Thunder Revue Tour, and when he had some time spare off the road, he’d head down to Shangri-La. It was a thrilling place to be with accomplished musicians everywhere to be seen, and unannounced studio visits by Dylan made Clapton’s stay even more worthwhile.

According to the booklet in Bob Dylan’s box set, The Bootleg Series Volumes 1–3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961–1991, “Dylan dropped by and was just hanging out, living in a tent at the bottom of the garden. He would sneak into the studio to see what was going on. Dylan offered his new, unrecorded song ‘Seven Days’ to Clapton. Clapton passed on it, but Ron Wood took him up on the offer and released it on his third solo album Gimme Some Neck“.

While it was inexplicable why Dylan was living in a tent, it undoubtedly adds to his mysticality and fits in with the maverick image he has constructed. Although Clapton turned his nose up at ‘Seven Days’, he did accept ‘Sign Language’. The track splurted out of Dylan in one session, and even he couldn’t explain its meaning, but that didn’t matter to Clapton, who instantly fell in love with it.

In his memoirs, he explained, “One day he came in and offered me a song called ‘Sign Language,’ which he had played for me in New York. He told me he had written the whole song down at one sitting, without even understanding what it was about.”

Clapton continued: “I said I didn’t care what it was about. I just loved the words and the melody, and the chord sequence was great. Since Bob doesn’t restrict himself to any one way of doing a song, we recorded it three different ways, with me duetting with him.”

