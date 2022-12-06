The song Billy Joel calls "the worst musical thing I've ever written"









I’ve gotten in trouble before for my opinion on Billy Joel, namely that he’s not very good. Some things I would like to clarify off the bat: William Joel is a fantastic piano player. He also has a couple of good songs. I’m not a monster: I like ‘Movin’ Out’. ‘Scenes From an Italian Restaurant’ is a stone-cold classic. Even ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me’ is so uncool that it’s cool.

But Billy has some stinkers. Case in point: ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’. If you want a fast-paced stream-of-conscious recitation of quasi-political history, might I suggest R.E.M.’s ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It’ instead? ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ is all one-note nonsense wrapped up in a grating hook that you can’t get out of your head for days at a time. It’s a terrible, awful, no-good, very bad song.

But don’t take my word for it: just ask Joel himself. While appearing on The Howard Stern Show back in 2010, Stern attempted to get Joel to admit that he hated the song. Joel wouldn’t go that far, but he still wasn’t very kind to what might still be his biggest commercial hit.

“I think it’s probably the worst musical thing I’ve ever written,” Joel claimed. “I don’t think it’s much of a melody.” To prove his point, Joel hammered out the song’s vocal melody on the piano, showing its simplicity and underscoring it with the sound of snoring.

Joel’s distaste for the melody of ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ can be traced back almost as far as the song’s original recording.”Take a song like ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire.’ It’s really not much of a song,” Joel claimed all the way back in 1993. “If you take the melody by itself, terrible. Like a dentist drill.”

Watch Billy Joel explain the shortcomings of ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ down below.