‘What Difference Does It Make’: The Smiths song that Morrissey called “embarrassing”









The wave of excitement that was swirling around The Smiths was intense. By the start of 1984, the Manchester indie rock pioneers had already released two singles, ‘Hand in Glove’ and ‘This Charming Man’, the latter of which became the band’s first top 40 hit in the UK. ‘This Charming Man’ had introduced most of England to the signature elements that made up The Smiths, with Morrissey’s boundary-pushing kitchen sink lyricism, Johnny Marr’s chiming guitar arpeggios, Andy Rourke’s melodic bass lines, and Mike Joyce’s rock-solid rhythms. Then came ‘What Difference Does It Make’, and things began to change.

Released in January of 1984, ‘What Difference Does It Make’ preceded the band’s self-titled debut album by one month. It became the band’s highest-charting single up to that point, just missing out on the top ten by peaking at number 12 on the UK Singles Chart. It quickly became a fan favourite, and when it found a place on the band’s debut LP, ‘What Difference Does It Make’ quickly became one of The Smiths’ earliest signature songs.

However, Morrissey himself wasn’t always fond of the song. While he was complimentary of the work that his bandmates did on the track, he wasn’t always as taken with his own contributions. During an interview quoted in the blog Following the Mozziah, Morrissey made an unfavourable comparison to another singer from one of England’s biggest contemporary bands at the time when discussing his lyrics to ‘What Difference Does It Make’.

“‘What Difference Does It Make’ is musically interesting but lyrically it is very…Simon Le Bon [of Duran Duran],” Morrissey quipped. “I find the lyrics facile and mildly embarrassing. Otherwise it’s a majestic pop melody by Johnny and, ironically, had the lyrics indeed been penned by Simon Le Bon, I would probably cover it! As it is, I’d feel too ashamed.”

Given that the song itself is about embarrassment and shame, perhaps Morrissey was simply channelling the themes of the lyrics. Or maybe he really did feel like they were only good enough for the synth-pop bands of the time that The Smiths themselves were battling against. It’s not unlike Morrissey to be hypercritical of certain aspects of his own art, especially when it comes to the oft-lauded material that makes up The Smiths’ catalogue. Is ‘What Difference Does It Make’ actually a low-tier Smiths song? Probably not, but give it a thought next time you give it a spin.

