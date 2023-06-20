The Smile release new single ‘Bending Hectic’









British indie rock supergroup The Smile have dropped their latest single, the eight-minute ambient ham ‘Bending Hectic’.

The band, consisting of Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with former Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, had previously previewed the song during their appearance at the Montreaux Jazz Festival last year.

The new track was produced by Sam Petts-Davies, whose previous work includes stints collaborating with both Radiohead and Thom Yorke in his solo ventures. The London Contemporary Orchestra are also featured on the track, with an arrangement likely composed and conducted by Greenwood.

‘Bending Hectic’ is the first new music from The Smile since the trio released their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, back in 2022.

Despite having been previewed during the band’s appearance at the Montreaux Jaz Festival, ‘Bending Hectic’ was kept off the official live album from the performance, The Smile (Live at Montreaux Jazz Festival, July 2022).

Greenwood had revealed that The Smile had “a big backlog of ideas” that stemmed from being isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We’re still firing off each other, and it feels productive,” he told Consequence. “So, while that’s happening, we just wanna keep moving forward, I think.”

Check out the audio for ‘Bending Hectic’ down below.