Watch The Smile perform 'You Will Never Work In Television Again' live on Fallon









The Smile, the side-project comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, appeared on the most recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The trio performed ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’, the first single taken from their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, which was released earlier this year. Other singles released in anticipation of the album included ‘Pana-vision’, ‘The Smoke’, ‘Thing Thing’ and ‘Skrting on the Surface’.

Produced by frequent Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich, A Light For Attracting Attention was recieved positively by critics and has been labelled as one of the best albums of 2022 thus far. When the record debuted digitally, it hit number 19 on the UK Album Charts, although it managed to peak at number five after its retail release.

The trio began planning the album before the first UK Covid-19 lockdown. According to frontman Yorke, the other two “had already tracked about four things before I even knew what was going on”. After writing the lyrics during the lockdown, he recorded his vocals from home and sent them to Godrich. “It got sort of protracted … It was deeply frustrating, but it’s been the same for everybody,” he shared.

Two of the album’s tracks, ‘Skrting on the Surface’ and ‘Open the Floodgates’, had been performed previously by Yorke. However, both were reworked to fit onto A Light For Attracting Attention.

Listen to the trio perform their infectious track, ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ below.