The Smashing Pumpkins to restage 1993 ‘Siamese Dream’ release concert for 30th anniversary









In honour of the 30th anniversary of their iconic album Siamese Dream, the Smashing Pumpkins have joined forces with Tower Records to replicate their momentous album launch event from 1993. They will be hosting a unique pop-up experience at Madame Zuzu’s in Highland Park, Illinois.

Starting on September 14th and running through September 17th, Madame Zuzu’s, the tea shop and art studio owned by Corgan and Chloe Mendel in Highland Park, Illinois, will undergo a significant transformation, taking on the nostalgic ambience of a Tower Records store reminiscent of 1993.

The weekend’s highlight will be the band’s performance of two acoustic sets, mirroring the exact setlist they played at Tower Records on July 27, 1993, coinciding with the album’s release date. One of these shows will kick off at 6 PM, while the other will begin at 9 PM.

Tower Records’ president Danny Zeijdel said: “The Smashing Pumpkins played an unforgettable in-store performance at Tower Records, Chicago.”

Adding: “We’re excited to celebrate Siamese Dream once again, 30 years after hosting the original album release party. In the future, we intend to provide the same platform for young, emerging artists. We will continue with this at Tower in Brooklyn, and new online experiences forthcoming.”

Upon its release, this album attained the status of being certified quadruple platinum. The band’s midnight in-store appearance attracted an estimated three thousand fans, leading the Chicago police to close down the street outside due to the overwhelming turnout.

The album has since become one of the band’s most renowned works, inspiring an entire generation and offering a glimpse into their future work, specifically their subsequent release, Melon Collie And The Infinite Sadness.