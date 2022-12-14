The six best covers of The Clash song 'London Calling'









The choppy snap of the guitars, the atmospheric slides of the bassline, and the call of Topper Headon’s snare combine to create one of the most stirring introductions in the rock music canon. The track in question is ‘London Calling’ by The Clash. For many, the 1979 release is the band’s ultimate offering.

Augmenting the spine-tingling music is frontman Joe Strummer’s incisive lyricism, which painted an apocalyptic vision of the future that was in sync with the spirit of the time. The Cold War continued to rumble on in the background, and the socioeconomic fabric was as frayed as it had ever been.

In addition, substance abuse, bleak economics and police brutality were also omnipresent, and these themes cemented Strummer’s position as one of the essential voices of his generation. He was one of a select few who could put their wide berth of complaints into such apt prose.

To contextualise the era of ‘London Calling’, at the time, Britain was widely regarded as “the sick man of Europe” following a wholly bleak decade of economic turmoil. Then, May 1979 proved to be the icing on the cake with the election of Margaret Thatcher as Prime Minister, who was ideologically opposed to everything The Clash represented. Unrelenting neoliberalism would follow, and the following 11 years produced many other horrors.

So, when the London quartet released the eponymous lead single from London Calling that December, it was comprised of more passionate fury than ever before. This time though, it was better refined than the calls to arms such as ‘English Civil War’ and ‘White Riot’ from The Clash’s previous efforts.

‘London Calling’ has made such an impact since it was released that the song has been covered countless times by various acts. To honour it, we’ve listed the six best reworks.

The best covers of ‘London Calling’ by The Clash:

Bruce Springsteen

From one Telecaster-toting maverick to another, it makes sense that the American champion of the people – Bruce Springsteen – should cover ‘London Calling’ on numerous occasions. The themes are universal and appeal to people from all walks of life. The best of his renditions came during his set at London’s Hyde Park in 2009.

Adding his gravelly voice to Joe Strummer and Mick Jones’ original, this cover went down a treat as the bouncing crowd helped Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt and the rest of the band storm through the 1979 classic. Despite many glittering aspects, the highlight has to be Springsteen’s solo, with everyone in attendance greatly surprised at how hard he shreds.

The Business

The Business’ rendition of the apocalyptic anthem is an essential one for all fans. Staying true to the original, the band instilled it with a distinct ‘oi!’ edge, making it more anthemic than ever before.

The Business took The Clash’s piece to new heights on this cover, and it’s not hard to imagine how raucous their show got when they played it. We miss them greatly.

The Pogues

Celtic punks The Pogues have a deep connection to the genre’s first wave, as frontman Shane MacGowan was a member of scene regulars The Nipple Erectors before the ‘Fairytale of New York’ group formed in 1982.

This cover came on St. Patrick’s Day in 1988, and to top off their folkish riff, they enlisted none other than Joe Strummer to bring it to life with his vocals and Telecaster. A rumbling rework coloured by the accordion, banjo and bouzouki, the highlight of this version is the accordion solo, which combines the energy of The Clash and The Pogues to excellent effect.

Corey Taylor

The most downbeat rendition on the list, this acoustic rework of ‘London Calling’ comes via Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor.

Containing flecks of Slipknot’s ‘Snuff’ and Stone Sour’s ‘Through Glass’, it’s interesting to hear The Clash’s original get such a maudlin treatment. However, the absence of a full band does not detract from the quality of this performance. Taylor’s passion is evident in his vocal delivery.

Royal Symphony Orchestra

A majestic rework, the addition of the choir and the bells make the Royal Symphony Orchestra’s version of ‘London Calling’ one the more intriguing.

Although the punk of Joe Strummer is a far cry away, the Orchestra’s interpretation also makes the hairs on the back of the neck stand to attention like the original. If the ominous theme of The Omen was combined with the original ‘London Calling’, this would be the product.

Dub Spencer and Trance Hill

A dub take on the original, the late Joe Strummer would undoubtedly have loved this spaced-out piece.

Featuring an incredibly low bassline that pulsates throughout, the other spacey sound effects layered on top make Dub Spencer and Trance Hill’s offering particularly atmospheric. Languid and not in a hurry to reach its conclusion, this is how dub should be, and given the influence of The Clash, it is brilliant.