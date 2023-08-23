The singer with the greatest recorded vocal range of all time









Vocal range refers to the spectrum of notes that a singer can phonate. The singers with the greatest spectrum can smash a glass with a wail and blow the roof off with a bellow. But that doesn’t necessarily tell the whole tale in music; vocal delivery is a more complex equation than you might think, even when it comes to the notes you can reach.

You see, there are also singers out there like Jeff Buckley – who doesn’t make the top ten in the study below – however, he has a larger ‘chest voice’ vocal range than most. Chest voice is typically the notes that carry a greater resonance because they seem to come from a singer’s gut; then there’s the ‘head voice’, which has a high register but perhaps doesn’t carry quite as much.

And neither of these elements even come close to equating to the ‘greatest singer’. In fact, many people in classical music, where vocal training is Olympic level, have a limited range; for instance, a Soprano is the highest register female voice with a range typically between C 4 and C 6 . These don’t waver too far out of their comfort zone in order to maintain a performative capacity to their voice, even when they’re bellowing without a microphone.

A great modern singer on that front would be someone like Billie Eilish, who barely shifts her voice in pitch and uses the technology available to barely strain above a whisper, but they allow her to emotively convey a lot. So, please don’t take the list below to be an arbiter of greatness. It is no doubt a show of skill, but the science of pitches does not necessarily make anything beautiful.

Nevertheless, barring masters like Al Green, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Joe Cocker, the names below don’t stray too far from already accepted greats of the game. The inclusion of David Bowie adds yet more weight to the paradox of whether he can be an underrated vocalist when everybody now agrees that he’s an underrated vocalist.

The results for the list come from a study by Concert Hotels, who ran the records of just about every classic pop culture artist through a monitoring system and clocked the highest and lowest notes they’ve sung to create a vocal range league. The highest note they clocked was from Mariah Carey, while the lowest was from the typically falsettoed Axl Rose, who even eclipsed Barry White. The study does not state how many artists were tested, so more obscure acts like Harry Nilsson with a notable octave range may not feature because of that.

In general, the results also seem to enforce this seeming Axl Rose oddity: those who usually sing higher have larger vocal ranges. For instance, I’m not sure Leonard Cohen ever slipped out of an anchored baritone for a second of his golden discography.

The 10 singers with the greatest vocal range:

Axl Rose Mariah Carey Prince Steven Tyler James Brown Marvin Gaye Christina Aguilera David Bowie Paul McCartney Thom Yorke