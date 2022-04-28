The classic singer whose voice got on Keith Richards' nerves









Every musician has their own preferences when it comes to music taste and inspiration, and that includes legends like Keith Richards. The Rolling Stones guitarist has been open about his preferences in the past, especially when he got honest about the singer whose voice he can’t stand for one reason or another.

Although it might come as a shock, the singer that Keith Richards doesn’t like is actually among legend status too. In fact, the singer that grinds his gears is none other than Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page. A curious situation to say the least, as so many people enjoy their music. The two even joined forces for a once-lost collaboration in 1974 titled ‘Scarlet’.

When asked about his opinion on the singer, though, Richards had this to say: “The guy’s voice started to get on my nerves. I don’t know why; maybe he’s a little too acrobatic.” Of course, this was long before the collaboration, in 1969, so it could be safe to assume that his opinions changed before 1974. Some years later, he even revisited the sentiments and said instead, “To me, Led Zeppelin is Jimmy Page if you wanna cut the story short.”

However, this doesn’t mean you should get it too twisted. Keith Richards still isn’t the biggest fan of the band as a whole, with statements in 2004 confirming as much: “As a band, I felt aptly named, it never took off for me musically,” he once said. “At the same time, Jimmy Page is one of the best guitar players I’ve ever known. Bonham was a hell of a powerhouse drummer although I think he’s kind of heavy-handed, myself — that’s when the ‘Led’ comes in. At the same time, Plant was exuberant, Robert is exuberant to be an LV(lead vocalist) but he’s very much in that English mode of LV’s like Roger Daltrey, with the fringes, microphones blah blah like you’re Rod Stewart’s or even Mick Jagger’s — they all seem to copy each other a bit.”

And although some people grow kinder with time, it seems that Richards’ opinions have simply shifted targets, as his 2015 statements in an interview hold praise for Page, but not much beyond that in terms of the rest of Zeppelin, “I love Jimmy Page, but as a band, no, with John Bonham thundering down the highway in an uncontrolled 18-wheeler. He had cornered the market there. Jimmy is a brilliant player. But I always felt there was something a little hollow about it, you know?”

If you want to check out the time that the pair teamed up, you can listen to ‘Scarlet’ down below. Hopefully, you’ll like Jimmy Page’s voice just a bit more than Keith Richards did at the time.