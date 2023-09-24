The singer Robert Plant called “insane”









The vocal style of Robert Plant is a unique blend of various influences. As the frontman of Led Zeppelin, he skillfully incorporated the high-pitched shrieks reminiscent of Little Richard and the gritty blues of Muddy Waters, creating a formula that would inspire generations of rock singers.

While Led Zeppelin’s foundation were firmly rooted in the blues, Plant’s musical palette extended far and wide. He drew inspiration from an eclectic mix of artists, embracing everything from folk to psychedelic pop. Whether he was staying current with the latest trends or digging through older vinyl to discover hidden gems and forgotten classics, Plant’s dedication to his craft was unwavering. Among his many inspirations, however, there was only one singer whose impact he described as “insane”.

As a certified rock luminary, Plant wouldn’t be right to overlook the impact of classic blues in his list of influences. Among his musical heroes, the commanding and gravelly voice of Howlin’ Wolf left the most profound impact on Plant’s own style. In fact, Plant had the privilege of witnessing a teenage Wolf perform when the Mississippi blues legend toured England.

The musician’s track ‘Forty-Four’ had a lasting impression on Plant, who went so far as to call it “insane”, saying: “The bands I’ve been around, everybody just marvels about the cross-timing of that stuff. I saw the Wolf when I was 16, he was on tour for about five or six years. Two German promoters brought over a remarkable collection of musicians: Skip James, Bukka White, Son House, Sonny Boy Williamson, the Wolf, Muddy Waters, Sugar Pie DeSanto, Hound Dog Taylor”.

R&B and soul also inspired Plant’s work, with artists like Betty Harris forming the basis of what Plant would later recreate in his signature vocal style made up of various caterwauls and yelps. “Get that, that’s the amazing Betty Harris. Along with Lee Dorsey and Aaron Neville and so on, all working around, I guess the mixing desk, most probably of the New Orleans studios down there,” he said. “Ironically, it’s a very contemporary sound for Betty, she quit singing the following year after that.”

Also rooted in an intrinsic admiration for rock and blues was his appreciation of Elvis Presley, who famously borrowed from the many who came before him. For Plant, however, Presley was his first love, and he often pays tribute to the late rocker through Led Zeppelin covers and medleys. In fact, Plant’s vocalisation was also largely based on Presley’s voice.

“When I was a kid I used to hide behind the curtains at home at Christmas and I used to try and be Elvis,” Plant explained. “There was a certain ambience between the curtains and the French windows, there was a certain sound there for a ten-year-old. That was all the ambience I got at ten years old … And I always wanted to be … a bit similar to that.”